Quantity or Quality

Writing and Media by Lauren Buser. The choice between quantity and quality of a product is easy to see in our everyday lives. Many, however, overlook the choice of quantity or qual ...

Privacy

Written by Baylen Whitfield. Media by Baylen Whitfield. Do you know that you’re almost never not being watched? Are you aware that your location is constantly being tracked by your ...

Reel to Real: Discussing Christian Media

Written and Media by Baylen Whitfield. Genres and categories of media are defined and specified for important and understandable reasons. Creating guidelines to define and separate ...

Dream Job

Written and Media by Baylen Whitfield. Growing up, we all had a dream job in mind. For many of us those jobs included wanting to be an astronaut, police officer, firefighter, docto ...

Paradigm Shifts: A Possible Result of Futuristic Ideas

Written and Media by Baylen Whitfield. Curiosity possessed by humans throughout history has led to us exploring our world and its origins. From man discovering and taming firing, t ...

Hard Work Pays Off

Written and Media by Taylor Purkey. Before the 1970's, people who knew about bodybuilding were few and far between. Most people saw bodybuilders as freaks of nature and were often ...

God and Technology

Written and Media by Baylen Whitfield. Religion, science, and technology seem to be at war with each other these days. The relationship between them is complicated. Many believe th ...

The 86th Performance of Messiah

Written by Kaylee Gaines. Media by Taylor Neal.   2 months before the performance: The Greenville College Choir, Greenville College Chorale, and members of the Greenville community gather as the Greenville Choral Union on Tuesday nights at 7:30pm to begin learning Part One of Handel’s Messiah and Vivaldi’s Gl more ...

The Cause of Christ

Written and Media by Kristyn Ewing. There are many causes to give to this Christmas season. The Salvation Army, Make-a-Wish Foundation, and ToysForTots are just a few. It's crucial that we remember our cause is Christ's cause this time of year. Mary, the mother of Jesus, is a prime example of what it means to more ...

Merry Christmas Songs

Written by Erin Lobner. Media by Alli Haug. One of the great quarrels of the holiday season is when to start playing Christmas music. Some people want to blast “Jingle Bells” before Thanksgiving while others would rather wait until Christmas Eve or Christmas day. Wherever you fall on that continuum, you're go more ...

Quantity or Quality

Writing and Media by Lauren Buser. The choice between quantity and quality of a product is easy to see in our everyday lives. Many, however, overlook the choice of quantity or quality of life. Americans are stressed out because quantity has taken precedence over quality. The question is, if we choose to accep more ...

Reel to Real: Discussing Christian Media

Written and Media by Baylen Whitfield. Genres and categories of media are defined and specified for important and understandable reasons. Creating guidelines to define and separate genres helps to understand aspects of art forms, allows them to be identifiable, and limits confusion amongst viewers. For exampl more ...

Hard Work Pays Off

Written and Media by Taylor Purkey. Before the 1970's, people who knew about bodybuilding were few and far between. Most people saw bodybuilders as freaks of nature and were often seen in the circus. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger brought a new light to it. All of a sudden, people wanted to be as big and stro more ...

