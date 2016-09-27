Cool GC Classes

Written by Leanna Westerhof. DM by Rachel Koehnemann.

Underwater Bible Study, Psychology of Skiing, Cuisine and Culture, and Filmmakers of the Caribbean are all unique classes available at Greenville College. They are fun, enlightening, AND you get credit for taking them. What could be better?

Greenville College, a Christ-centered liberal arts institution where our amazing, intelligent, fun, and quirky professors create classes and get paid to teach them. These classes often include an activity, eating, or traveling somewhere exotic. Over interterm, I experienced a class like the ones listed above. The class was supposed to go skiing in Colorado but not enough people were signed up. We ended up going on a cruise that resulted in the class “Filmmakers of the Caribbean” where we traveled to several countries in the Caribbean and made a short film titled, “Herman”.

This interterm, January 2017, there are three different classes providing a trip to Honduras where you can learn how to scuba dive. Dr. Jake Amundsen is offering scubaesthetics, Dr. Huston is offering a history class about pillaging pirates, and Dr. Wayman is offering underwater bible study. To give you an inside look into what these classes are like, Dr. Wayman commented on his underwater bible study class:

It is learning how to read the Bible from a Honduran perspective.”

The class will be using the Santa Biblia written by Justo Gonzalez as a dislocated exegesis. An exegesis, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is “an explanation or critical interpretation of a text”. In simpler terms, it is an interpretation in a unique or unusual place. He also commented on the importance of the class:

Having cross-cultural experiences are significant and important for discipleship and learning to follow Jesus.”

And of course, he thought it would be fun to go scuba diving on a coral reef in Honduras.

People outside of Greenville College might think students aren’t learning anything and that the classes are a waste of money. However, for some people, these classes are their first opportunity to travel outside of the country and gain a new worldview. What better way to learn about another culture than to be immersed in it? As Christians, our brothers and sisters in Christ are all ethnicities and nationalities. We need to open our minds to the varied views our fellow Christ-followers might have. So, how can you put a price on such an enriching experience?

If you are thinking about taking one of these classes, don’t let the details stop you from seizing one of these opportunities. GC is not the biggest or richest institution but it does offer some of the most unique and exciting experiences you might ever have. Experiencing first-hand how other cultures live will draw you closer to Jesus and the people He sacrificed Himself for.

We are called to be a blessing to the nations. What better way to do that than go to one of these nations and show God’s unfailing love?