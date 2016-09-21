Don’t Feed the Squirrels!

Written and Media by Lauren Buser.

As correctly stated on Yik Yak last year, this campus has more squirrels than girls! These cute and fluffy creatures are all over campus. According to Brianna Anderson, they also taste yummy. So, what happens when you get a campus full of students and a lot of squirrels? A ton of hilarious stories good for the laughing soul! (Or a meal if you’re into squirrel meat like Brianna.)

Feeding the Squirrels

The question: what do squirrels and college students have in common? The answer: a mutual love for coffee and food! A squirrel was caught last year jumping out of the trash can in front of Snyder Hall. The hilarious part? Students watched as the squirrel went running with a paper coffee cup tilted up in its mouth! Because the cup was as big as the squirrel, running with the cup was a thoroughly enjoyable thing to watch, as the squirrel flipped over the cup and continued to run away with his tall, caramel macchiato!

Not enough squirrel for you? Yet another squirrel was caught last year outside of Kinney Hall. Loud rattles of a paper bag disrupted the peace of the evening. The culprit was none other than a squirrel trying to carry a McDonald’s bag up a tree! This was a difficult task and the little squirrel, after many tries, gave up and munched on the cheese covered wrappers on the ground. In any sense, the students were “lovin’ it” watching this silly squirrel!

If you are walking past Snyder Hall, keep your eyes peeled. A squirrel hangs out there quite often and likes to run like crazy and back flip off the trunks of the trees! He is a hilarious one-squirrel circus!

Life and Death Situations

The residence of Tenny Hall and Kinney Hall were blessed with the scene of two baby squirrels last year that would play in the tree and parking lot. These little babies would stop and listen to you as you spoke to them. This made the walk to campus much more interesting!

On a sadder note, one evening, on his way to Whitlock Music Center, Miguel Kronbach witnessed a squirrel try so hard to make it across the road. He explained that he swerved and dodged until it was too late and the squirrel was hit. It was a tragic sight. But in any case, there are plenty more squirrels to go around!

From squirrels to skunks, Greenville College students have witnessed some hilarious and scary moments with the wildlife on campus. Keep your eyes peeled for funny stories! Do you have something to share with the Greenville College Papyrus? Send an email and we’ll get together! You could be the next feature story!