GC Volleyball: Back on Track!

Written and media by Nathan Craig.

After a heartbreaking loss against Washington University on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Greenville College women’s volleyball team set out with determination and vengeance Saturday, Sept. 24 at Webster University where they faced Westminister College and Fontbonne University.

Greenville came out hot against Westminster recording 14 kills and winning the set 25-23. Westminster outplayed Greenville the second match with an ending score of 25-20. Greenville recorded ten kills but that did not make up for the six errors that occurred.

After the loss in the second set, the Lady Panthers lit the court on fire with seven kills against Westminister. They won 25-9 with 10 errors for Westminister. The game continued to bounce back and fourth as Westminster secured the fourth set with a score of 25-19 after Greenville made nine errors.

For their last set, Greenville limited their errors to three but Westminster had 11 kills. Westminister went on to the fifth match with an overall victory and score of 15-10.

Against Westminister, Allyson Mitchell had 24 kills, Kirsten Laune had 36 assists, and Allyson Grabowski had 19 digs.

They suffered a loss but walked away ready to redeem themselves against Fontbonne.

Greenville had their backs against the wall in the first minutes of the match against Fontbonne. Unfortunately, they lost 25-21. Luckily, the Lady Panthers did not let that discourage them. They battled Fontbonne back and forth until they won 26-24 with 20 kills. In the third set, Greenville overcame 11 errors and won 25-21. They also won the fourth set 25-22 with twelve kills and ensured their victory against Fontbonne.

Against Fontbonne, Mitchell had 19 kills, Laune had 53 assists, Grabowski led the team in digs, and Savannah Sells and Sierah Ruffner had four blocks each.

What an encouraging triumph for the Lady Panthers!

The GC women’s volleyball team is currently 10-3 and 6-1 in conference. If you want to see the Lady Panthers in action, come to the HJ Long Gymnasium Thursday, September 29, at 7 p.m. as they take on Webster University. Its Blackout night so come dressed in all black to support the team!

