Life is Short: Deja Sawyer

Writing and Media by Lauren Buser

Life is short. These words ring in the ears of college students all too often. For most, it is the first time being away from home and a tough lesson that life does go on without you. Deja Sawyer, Greenville College student and cheerleader, has experience with the loss of loved ones while at college and shares her experience.

Get to Know Deja

Miss Deja Sawyer lives in Riverview, Florida and came to Greenville after hearing that her boyfriend, William Plachta, had an amazing experience here. She is double majoring in Social Work and Psychology. She is blessed with two brothers, a sister, and a loving mother. “I am the master of my fate, the captain of my soul,” is Deja’s favorite quote. Upon meeting Deja, you will notice her excitement for life and her open-book attitude. She will tell you her story and give you advice faster than you can ask for it! Deja is a great person to get to know and a very wise soul.

A Few Touching Words

“Something to remember is that, even though you are away from home, there are so many people here willing to help you if you’re having a hard time. I don’t just mean a hard time just in classes either. There have been many times when I have really struggled with anxiety. It took a lot to actually go to my instructors and explain my struggles but it was rewarding.” Deja has suffered from anxiety for a few years now. She is learning to cope through organization, focus, and support from friends, family, and professors. Deja spoke about how her father died when she was 10 years old. She has experienced death since but nothing that close until last year.

Tips to Handle Anxiety

Unfortunate Events can Turn your Entire Year

“Everyone experiences death, sometime in their life,” Sawyer states. “It’s just a matter of when. Being in college is one of the hardest times to deal with losing the ones you love.” While Deja thought she could handle such experiences, when a friend from high school passed away, she broke down. “Being miles away from home, and unable to do anything or be with the people you wish to be with is so much harder than you would ever imagine.” Going through situations like this is never easy. Deja explained that when you’re going through any difficult time, the worst thing you can do is bottle it up. Continue to talk to people, whether it be friends, professors, or a coach. Remember that other people have gone through these struggles as well and they can help, even if it’s just through prayer.

How to Deal with Death in College