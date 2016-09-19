Now You See It, Now You Don’t

Written by Andres Flores. Media by Miguel Fabela.

When it comes to describing the game, Katy Perry says it best: “The one that got away”. What seemed like the start of a great game for the Greenville College Football team soon turned into a game that would leave a bitter taste in the mouths of the Panther players and fans alike.

The Panthers created a successful start as they were able to score in two of their first three drives against the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers. Leading off the game at 10:13 in the first quarter, junior Derek Greifzu produced a thirty-three yard run resulting in a touchdown and seven points on the board for Greenville. Jonny Pruiett also showed success on the field as he rushed for a one yard touchdown that was set up by a thirty-eight yard rush by Greifzu.

Iowa Wesleyan would be the first to put points on the scoreboard in the second quarter. However, during a field goal attempt, Wesleyan bobbled the snap and fumbled as Isaiah Coleman went for a once in a lifetime play. Coleman picked the ball up on the two yard line and courageously ran for a ninty-eight yard extra point. Pruiett finished the half strong with a ten yard run, putting the Panthers up 23-6.

Iowa Wesleyan proved successful once again as they came out of the half with a fire in their heart. The Tigers scored on their first drive and Greenville would not respond until 3:50 left in the third quarter. Senior Corbin Quinonez caught a huge nine yard touchdown from George Harris, however, the catch was the last piece of success the Panthers would see for a while. Iowa Wesleyan scored three touchdowns in a row and capitalized on two huge special team fumbles that would put the Tigers within forty yards to score.

With 1:47 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Greenville was down 30-33 with all three timeouts left. The drive started on Greenville’s thirty-seven yard line. In a matter of three plays the Panthers were able to score what seemed to be the touchdown of a century, bringing them back in the lead with a score of 37-33.

The home fans roared as they could almost taste the sweet sensation of victory on the tips of their tongues. Who could ever think that a team could give up a seventeen point lead in the fourth quarter?

Iowa took the ball with 1:06 left in the game on their thirty-eight yard line. A big time pass interference was called on the first play which resulted in Iowa Wesleyan on Greenville’s forty-seven yard line. Iowa responded by throwing an eight yard pass causing the next play to determine the outcome of the game.

As the Panthers defensive line flew off the ball, Wesleyan’s quarterback performed the five D’s of dodgeball, scrambling to get away. The play looked over from the start, but Wesleyan’s quarterback managed to chuck the ball up to an open receiver thirty-eight yards down the field. They would go on to score on a one yard quarterback sneak, putting them up 40-37. Greenville, with no feasible options left, took a chance on a hail mary pass but it proved unsuccessful as the score line remained the same at the ending whistle.

For the second week in a row Greenville has struggled with penalties and turnovers. At the end of the game Coach Schomaker was at a loss of words. Hopefully this loss with light a fire for Greenville as they go on to play away at Westminster next week at 1:00 PM.