Panthers Fall Short of Fourth Quarter Comeback

Written and Media by Andres Flores.

Greenville’s hopes for revenge came to a halt Saturday as they fell short to Minnesota Morris for the second year in a row. In a deja vu like game, the Panther had season high of 11 penalties for a whopping 172 yards in their 28-33 loss.

The Panthers had a slow start going down 7-0 in the first quarter to Morris. Freshman quarterback George Harris threw a 23 yard pass to Senior Corbin Quinonez to tie the ball game at seven apiece at the start of the second quarter.

Down 14-7 at the end of the second quarter, senior Lincoln Johnson made a huge forced fumble sack to open up for senior Kasey Richardson to get a scoop and score. This was his first career touchdown, giving the Panthers a tie ball game going into the half.

Minnesota Morris would go on a 16 point run to start the second half, scoring on a safety and fumble. It seemed as if Greenville was already defeated at the start of the fourth quarter with a score of 30-14.

With 12:57 to go, Junior Derek Greifzu created a huge spark for the team when he caught a 55 yard touchdown pass. With the help of Senior Nicholas Morrow the Panthers were able to score a wildcat formation two point conversion, bringing Greenville back in the game with a score 22-28. Morrow would later go on to score again bringing the Panthers down by two in the 28-30 deficit.

A Morris field goal midway in the fourth quarter brought they to a lead of 28-33. This score would not change as the Panthers failed to move the ball in a late fourth quarter finish.

The Panthers will be playing against Iowa Wesleyan next week at home.