Temporary Separation

Written and Media by Kristyn Ewing

We all go through seasons of change and transition. For some, these seasons involve separation. It’s difficult to understand what others go through unless we’ve experienced them ourselves. As students, we don’t understand what it’s like for our parents when they drop us off at college for the first time. Likewise, if parents have never been to college, it might be hard for them to understand what it’s like to start over in a new place.

Luke 15:11-32 is the story of the Prodigal Son. It’s about a son who leaves home after gaining an inheritance from his father. The work and pay that the son sought after did not meet his expectations. He blew through his inheritance and then returned home to his father who welcomed him with open arms. The separation between the father and son was only temporary but probably felt like an eternity for the both of them.

God knows that separation is tough because he’s gone through it with His children. He is omnipotent and omnipresent. Not even a sparrow falls to the ground without Him knowing it. God knew when He created us that He would have to send His son to die for our sins. Jesus was the ultimate sacrifice so we wouldn’t have to face eternal separation from our Heavenly Father.

Isaiah 59:2 proclaims: “But your iniquities have made a separation between you and your God, and your sins have hidden His face from you so that He does not hear.” Our willing disobedience towards God can be defined as our iniquities. For some, these iniquities could be an addiction, lust, self-righteousness, pride, or personal ambition. The list could go on forever.

We are temporarily separated from our Heavenly Father, but because of His Son who died for our sins, we have an opportunity to be reconnected with Him if we choose. He’s just like the father in the story of the Prodigal Son who had his arms wide open waiting for his son to return.

Philippians 2:8 says: “And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death—even death on a cross!” We need to accept the free gift that God offers us and confess our sins so we can receive His unfailing grace.

Ephesians 2:8 asserts: “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God.” Having faith and surrendering our doubts and plans to God will help us through the change in our lives. After all, this life is not our own. Jeremiah 10:23 states: “LORD, I know that people’s lives are not their own; it is not for them to direct their steps.”

More of you, JESUS, Less of me

No matter the physical separation here on Earth, God is with each and every one of us. This life is out of our hands and inside of God’s. He has some awesome plans for us, we just have to let Him guide us.

Article used from the blog: Rising Above.