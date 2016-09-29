Testimony Thursday: You are Worthy

Written and Media by Lauren Buser.

Self-worth is a struggle for many of us, but it’s comforting to know we have God’s Word to tell us who we are. Carrie Baker, a junior at Greenville College, shared her testimony of faith, trust, and self-worth.

Baker was raised in the church. Her family was very strong in their faith and guided her spiritually growing up. When Baker’s grandfather passed, away she began to struggle with her faith. He was her mentor so religion took on a different meaning after he passed away.

Baker’s grandfather was diagnosed with acute leukemia and died during an operation June 2006. She felt her family grow away from their faith after his death. As a result, Baker fell away from the church as well. Part of the reason that happened was because of changes in her church. Though she stopped going to her old church, she eventually started attending Oaks Community Church. As a teenager, she got involved with the youth program and claimed it as her home church.

When Baker attended a Christian Music Festival in Wilmore Kentucky with her youth group, she found God again:

It was here that my personal fire for Christ rekindled after responding to an altar call. On my way back I decided to get baptized.”

Baker was baptized June 17, 2013 in Windermere Lake with her mom and aunt who also rededicated their lives to Christ. She described her baptism experience,

The feeling of the water rushing over my face and the sun rays gleaming as I came up through the water was an experience I will never forget. It was amazing and I was so blessed to have gotten baptized with my mom and aunt by my side.”

After that event, Baker felt God call her to Greenville College:

Things really took off as I began to grow spiritually and entrust my life fully to God. I decided to attend Greenville where I felt God had placed me. I know that I’m here for reasons much larger than my own.”

Baker felt encouraged until her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer this past year and also went through a long-term relationship change:

Both of these things have been extremely hard for me. I’ve struggled with anxiety, doubting God’s goodness, and trusting in His plan.”

Baker continued to share her struggles and love for God:

Self-worth has been the most difficult for me but my mom is in remission and my heart is healing. As much as I’ve tried to stray from God, He has continued to hold onto me with a firm and loving grasp. He’s remained faithful even though I haven’t.”

Now, Baker is focusing on finding joy in God and the blessings He’s given her:

I’m refocusing my life on God. Each day I get a little closer to where I want to be. I am forever thankful for His grace and mercy–undeserved but so good.”

If you have a testimony or story about God you would like to share, please email lauren.buser3717@panthers.greenville.edu. Everyone has a story that deserves to be told!