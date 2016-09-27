Written by Erin Lobner. Media by Alli Haug.

Suspense fans rejoice as the critically acclaimed book, “The Girl on the Train,” hits the big screen in a movie adaptation this October. Paula Hawkins’ creates tormenting uncertainty in this suspenseful story. Emily Blunt plays Rachel Watson. She says her role was the most “challenging thing” she’s ever done. Moviegoers will be captivated by Rachel’s, the main character’s, investigation into the disappearance of a woman she’s only seen through the window of a train she rides every day.

“The Girl on the Train” was published January of 2015 and made it onto “The New York Times’” Best Sellers list a month later. It’s also been topping the fiction charts for over 80 weeks and won the Goodreads Choice Awards for Best Mystery & Thriller. You’ll find this book title in recent lists on blogs or websites under these categories. You can also download it on Audible and immediately start listening like I did. The premise seems simple at first but the action sequence gets more complex as the story progresses.

Here is an inside peek:

Rachel is the narrator. She just went through a painful divorce and is living with an old friend from college. Every day she looks forward to seeing Jess and Jason, a married couple living in one of the houses next to the tracks, on the train she takes to London for work. Not knowing anything about this couple, she makes up her own stories about them.

One day, Jess, whose real name is Megan, goes missing. Rachel is concerned about Megan’s disappearance and decides to conduct her own investigation. The police don’t listen to her so she goes to Jason, or rather Scott, to share what she knows. The deeper she digs into the matter the more complicated and frightening it gets.

The narrator, Rachel, is fairly unstable. She has problems with alcohol abuse, which caused memory loss around the time of Megan’s disappearance. When she returns home with various injuries but no recollection of how she got them, the reader is forced to wonder which parts of her story actually happened. Rachel struggles to separate real events from imagined ones.

Source: Universal Pictures

College students typically don’t have a lot of time for leisure reading but don’t let that hold you back from experiencing this story. “The Girl on the Train,” R-rated, comes to theaters in October. So, if a thrilling adventure appeals to you, check out the movie’s website and get some tickets for the upcoming showings.