The Word of God is Revealed

Written and Media by Kristyn Ewing

Miscommunication is inevitable in a game of telephone because communicated knowledge is being passed along. This means information is not coming directly from the original messenger. If we were given revealed knowledge, the message would come from the messenger. In this game of telephone, one person whispers a word into another’s ear and that person passes it on to the next until the word or phrase is completely skewed by the end. We repeatedly see examples of communicated and revealed knowledge in the Bible. For example, Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden in Genesis 2:4-3:24. Here, Adam received revealed knowledge from God and Adam communicated that knowledge to Eve.

John Bevere describes communicated knowledge and revealed knowledge in his book, “Good or God” if you would like to go more in depth.

In the Bible, people communicate knowledge to Jesus just as he communicates knowledge to them. Jesus would often respond with a question, something to challenge their perspective and redirect their thinking to the Word of God. He would generally reveal a prophecy signalling Jesus as the coming Messiah and how their lives would change. The Bible, God’s Word, is God’s way of revealing what He wants us to know:

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” (John 1:1). The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:14).

These verses explain that the “Word was God” and the “Word became flesh.” The Bible is a medium in which we can read God’s intentions for us. Without God’s Word, we can’t have an intimate relationship with Him. It’s our instruction manual with the guidance of the Holy Spirit:

For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to diving soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12).

The Word is alive and active, which means we need to be actively living out the Bible:

James 1:22 instructs us to listen to the Word and do what it says.

Psalm 119:11 says we are supposed to hide the Word in our hearts.

Joshua 1:8 proclaims: “Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.”

As Christians, we believe the Bible is relevant and has been around for many years:

Isaiah 40:8 reminds us that the “word of God endures forever.”

Matthew 24:35 also says: “Heaven and Earth will pass away, but my words never pass away.”

Psalm 119:130 talks about the value of God’s words and how they can be understood by anyone who is willing.

The Word is meant to be embraced, studied, and shared across the world. It gives us direction through examples and stories of people who experienced life before us: “For prophecy never had its origin in the human will, but prophets, though human, spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit” (2 Peter 1:21). Our Heavenly Father gifted us with the Word to remind us that He cares, will never leave, and that we’ll be just fine if we walk with Him.

Miscommunication happens in the game of telephone but not when it comes from God. His words speak life and truth into our lives: “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).

Nothing is better than receiving revealed knowledge from the One true messenger Himself, God.