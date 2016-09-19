Your Will, Not Mine

Written and Media by Kristyn Ewing

Did you ever get lost in a large store like Wal-Mart when you were a child? To a growing person, the racks and aisles are giants and barriers keeping them from finding their guardian. Yet, it’s difficult for a child to understand how they got separated in the first place.

Years later, being lost is put on a larger scale. People are faced with a wide range of barriers—depression, suicide, hunger, disease, adjustments, miscarriages, divorce, bullying, replacement, rejections, fear, just to name a few. God never wanted us to experience these unbearable situations, but we do.

For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us” (Romans 8:18).

Many people search for answers as to how they got lost. Instead of looking at your barriers as walls preventing you from reaching the other side, think of them as a testing of your faith that will produce perseverance making you complete (James 1:2-4). James 1:13 says no one should accuse God of their troubles: “No one should say, ‘God is tempting me.’ For God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does he tempt anyone.” God is good and not to blame for the trials we face in this world.

If you’re feeling lost, remember that God is present in all of the chaos and confusion. Here are some bible verses to remind you:

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41:10). But do not forget this one thing, dear friends: With the Lord, a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day. The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead, he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:8-9).

The enemy is always trying to bring us down. He uses our weaknesses and exploits them for his advantage. John 10:10 says: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” If we give into the fear, hurt, and anger, we underestimate the power of God. In 1 Corinthians 10:13 we are reminded:

God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.”

As a child, we learn quickly not to lose sight of our protectors because they keep us safe. Somehow, as we age, it becomes more difficult to surrender our weaknesses, pain, and doubts. By our own strength, we try to keep moving even when it is clear we need help. There will always be obstacles, but we can’t pretend that we are God.

I am the Lord, and there is no other; apart from me there is no God. I will strengthen you, though you have not acknowledged me” (Isaiah 45:5).

Surrender and proclaim: “God, Your will be done. Not my will, but Your will.” Allow God to carry your baggage, take away the betrayal, and all of your human struggles. When you are at the end of your rope, remember that God is love. Here are some comforting Bible verses:

Submit to God and you will have peace” (Job 22:21). We know that God does not hear sinners; but if anyone is God-fearing and does His will, He hears him” (John 9:31). Your God, the Lord himself, will be with you. He will not fail you or abandon you” (Deuteronomy 31:6).

C.S. Lewis once said: “There are two kinds of people: those who say to God, ‘Thy will be done,’ and those to whom God says, ‘All right, then, have it your way.’

Article used from the blog: Rising Above.