8 Hilarious Twitter Accounts

Written by Erin Lobner. Media by Paige Lunde.

Some are embracing the cold weather that’s moving in while others are turning on their heaters and pulling out a bundle of blankets. Those in the second group might need a little pick-me-up right about now. Luckily, Twitter has just what you need to make it through the day. Here are eight of the funniest accounts, in no particular order, guaranteed to bring a smile to your face in the approaching winter days:

1. Big Ben Clock (@big_ben_clock)

This account is perfect for Anglophiles, anyone who romanticizes Britain. About every hour the page tweets a series of “BONGs” that make you feel like you’re in London standing right under the giant clock tower. That’s it. That’s the only thing they post. But it is beautiful and hilarious for some reason.

2. Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien)

This one is fairly obvious. Conan O’Brien’s Twitter account is as hilarious as his talk show, “Conan.” Nothing is off-limits with his witty comments. They are definitely worth reading.

3. The Dark Lord (@Lord_Voldemort7)

If you are a Harry Potter fan with a sense of humor, this page is perfect for you. The Dark Lord references characters and places from the Harry Potter stories and juxtaposes them with real-world situations. Lately, however, the account seems pretty dedicated to roasting Donald Trump using “#VoldemortOrTrumpQuote?”

4. Alan Garner (@WolfpackAlan)

A parody account for Alan from “The Hangover“, this page is hysterically relatable. It shares pictures with familiar scenarios like, “I gotta carry my phone around with me 24/7 just in case nobody texts me.” Reading any of these tweets will have you nodding your head and probably laughing out of self-pity.

5. k e e t (@KeetPotato)

K e e t uses absurdity and puns to get a laugh. At first glance, this blog is funny because none of the posts make sense. However, when you read a little closer they actually make perfect sense.

6. GoaT FacE (@EndhooS)

Like k e e t, this page relies on puns and plays on words for laughs. One of my personal favorites is, “If a picture paints a thousand words then it’s probably haunted.” Now that’s a quote to live by.

7. wolf pupy (@wolfpupy)

Wolf pupy is adorable and the comics are guaranteed to warm your heart every time. Although, the tweets can be surprisingly not adorable. If you enjoy a small dose of psychotic phrases, this account is for you.

8. KimKierkegaardashian (@KimKierkegaard)

This account does a lot of retweeting but its original stuff is gold. It takes the philosophies of Soren Kierkegaard, Kim Kardashian’s tweets, and other statements and fuses them together in a hilarious way: “It is powerful like a god’s idea, turbulent like a world’s life, harrowing in its earnestness. Diet peach Snapple is my everything.”

Go and follow any of these accounts that brought a smile to your face and read their tweets when you need a break. After all, laughter is the best medicine.