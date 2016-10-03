Back on the Road to Success

Written and Media by Nathan Craig.

H.J. Long Gymnasium was rocking this week as the Greenville College Women’s Volleyball team competed in a blackout game against Webster University on Thursday, September 29. The students of Greenville College answered the call to show up and pack the house in all black. While the blackout game was the highlight game of this week, the Greenville College women’s volleyball team had a busy week as they competed against Principia College, Webster University, and Stephens College.

The long week started off on Tuesday, September 27 as GC took on Principia. Greenville came out of the gates hard and fast as they produced fourteen kills and ultimately won the set 25-21. The second set also proved successful for Greenville as GC recorded thirteen kills and Principia faced six errors, all factors that ultimately let to the Lady Panthers taking the set with a 25-12 victory. Set three saw very few errors for Greenville as well as fourteen kills leading to a Greenville sweep on Principia with a win of 25-11. Sweeping Principia was a way for the Lady Panthers to show how good this team is and lead them to their eleventh overall win and sixth conference win. Allyson Mitchell lead the team with ten kills and Kirsten Laune lead the team in digs (sixteen) and assists (thirty-two). This win over Principia was just what the Lady Panther’s needed leading into their next home match against Webster University.

Traveling to an opposing teams home court can create a hostile environment for the visitors. This is just the type of environment GC created for the opposing Webster team. Students, faculty, and staff all got behind the Women’s Volleyball team and covered themselves in all black clothing. It was time for a GC Volleyball blackout. The blackout theme proved successful as the crowd obtained a substantial hype for the game that was about to take place.

With the crowd hyped and ready to cheer their team onto victory, the only thing left that was needed was for the Lady Panther’s to show up and play the game that they know all too well. Feeding off the energy within the gymnasium, Greenville was able to pull off a tight 26-24 win in the first set. However, Greenville couldn’t hold Webster off. Webster was able to pull of fifteen kills in the second set ultimately winning 25-21. The third set continues with the jammed pack action as Greenville recorded nineteen kills and won the set 27-25 leaving the crowd up and ready to see a win. But Webster was not about to give in. They battled back in the fourth set capitalizing on Greenville’s eight errors to lead into a winner takes all in set five.

It was now or never for Greenville. The game was down to a winner takes all set. The crowd went wild as GC and Webster battled out the fifth set. Even though the Lady Panthers gave it all they had, Webster managed to take a 15-13 victory. The loss to Webster marked the fourth loss the Lady Panthers volleyball team has faced this season putting them in second place in conference. Mitchell led the attack for Greenville with twenty-one kills and Laune recorded fifty-six assists. Mitchell also recorded eighteen digs and Sierah Ruffner produced seven blocked attacks. Greenville didn’t have much time before they would turn back around to face Stephens College back on their home court.

Greenville came out with revenge on their minds. The first set proved successful for GC as they recorded fifteen kills and ended the set with a decisive 25-18 victory. Stephen’s struggled in the second set with eight errors ultimately leading to yet another set victory for GC with a score line of 25-17. Greenville wouldn’t stop there. The third and final set would once again go in Greenville’s favor as they would produce twelve kills and force Stephen’s in to nine errors with a final score of 25-23. Savannah Sells recorded an exceptional game with eleven kills. Janisha Pealer and Laune also found success as Laune recorded nineteen assist’s and Pealer had sixteen digs. Greenville’s sweep against Stephen’s College was a step in the right direction as they are now 12-4 overall (7-2 SLIAC).

Greenville will be on the road this week with games Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Make sure to cheer on the Lady Panthers as they continue on the path to seven conference championships!