Celebrities’ Thoughts on Donald Trump

Written by Erin Lobner. Media by Alli Haug.

It’s time for some real talk. A reason the 2016 election will remain notorious for years is because of the fascinating candidates. The third presidential debate aired on October 19, where Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump discussed topics such as abortion, immigration, employment, and Vladimir Putin.

The NPR’s fact checker provides a transcript of the debate along with information concerning the candidates’ claims.

The debate supplied viewers with a recent controversial statement from Trump. Clinton mentioned the sexual assault accusations that surfaced against Trump. Trump responded, “Nobody has more respect for women than I do, nobody. Nobody has more.” Then, toward the end of the debate, he called Clinton “Such a nasty woman.”

But this article isn’t about the debate. It’s what many prominent celebrities think of Trump’s comments, political issues, and business. Various celebrities advocate either for or against Trump. Let’s take a look at some of their provoking views.

One of Trump’s strongest supporters is Mike Tyson, a good friend since the 1980s. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Tyson explained why he’s “A Muslim for Donald Trump.” Many of Tyson’s big fights took place in Trump’s hotel-casinos, and Trump attempted to help Tyson stay out of prison when he was accused of rape. Tyson commented on his relationship with Trump, “

We’re the same guy… A thrust for power, a drive for power. Whatever field we’re in, we need power in that field. That’s just who we are.”

Then, when asked about Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States, Tyson added,

He’s just not gonna do that. Congress just won’t do that. But that doesn’t mean he can’t be president, you know what I mean?”

Trump’s friends aren’t the only ones who endorse him. He also received recommendations from politicians like Sarah Palin and Ben Carson, along with New Jersey governor Chris Christie. In addition, other celebrities such as Willie Robertson and Stacy Dash have supported Trump since he announced his plan to run.

Robertson spoke at the Republican National Convention, where he made it clear that, as a fellow businessman, he highly endorses Donald Trump. Robertson commented,

We’re both successful businessmen, we’ve both had hit television shows and we both have intelligent wives who are much better-looking than we are.”

Dash was also supposed to deliver a speech at the RNC but was reportedly unavailable. However, early in the election process, she was quoted saying that Trump is “not violent, he’s just ‘street.’”

While there are a number of celebrities who support Trump, the amount of celebs against him is overwhelming. Some of the big names are Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence, J. K. Rowling, Stephen King, and Samuel L. Jackson. These celebrities banded together in bribing voters to keep Trump out of office. Even “Avengers” director, Joss Whedon, put together a video of actors like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Neil Patrick Harris. If Trump loses the election, they promised that Mark Ruffalo (the Hulk) will get naked in his next role.

On a more serious note, famous voices have expressed dire concerns about Trump if he were elected. On “Good Morning Britain,” Dr. Stephen Hawking was asked to explain how Donald Trump rose to political power. Hawking said he could not explain, but he did say that Trump

is a demagogue who seems to appeal to the lowest common denominator.”

Hawking and the aforementioned J. K. Rowling demonstrated that Trump’s political stances can cause repercussions expanding far beyond the United States.

Similar to Hawking’s statement, “The Master of Horror”, Stephen King, said the key to Trump’s whole campaign is fear, and

as long as people are fearful it’s hard to have a rational discussion.”

King also said he is terrified of what will happen if Trump becomes president. He tweeted about his shortest and “newest horror story.” The two-sentence post read,

Once upon a time there was a man named Donald Trump, and he ran for president. Some people wanted him to win.”

It can be challenging to develop an opinion amidst influential voices. However, it’s important to focus on the facts instead of entertainment. Nothing is ever black and white like Trump being a good friend, a successful businessman, or terrifying demagogue. Although, maybe all this fuss will inspire a great new Stephen King novel.