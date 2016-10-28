GC Athlete of the Week: Dani Pearce

Written and Media by Danny Strohm.

This week’s GC Athlete of the Week is sophomore women’s soccer player, Dani Pearce. In a four-game span, Pearce has scored four goals and assisted on four more. She is ranked among the SLIAC top in goals and assists. Although the team’s record isn’t what they would like, Pearce believes that will change. “This team has chemistry like I’ve never seen before,” she said, “We are looking forward to next year where the chemistry reflects our record”.

In the classroom, Pearce is a double major in Communications and Ministry. Pearce dreams of sharing the gospel anyway possible, whether through sports or globally.

Check out the podcast below to hear more about why Pearce chose Greenville College and who her role model has been over the years.

Check out the Lady Panther’s season finale this Saturday, October 29, at home against Blackburn College at 5 p.m.