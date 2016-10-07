GC Athlete of the Week: Jacob Burrell

Written and Media by Danny Strohm.

Jacob Burrell is flying through his senior campaign, on the cross country course that is. Finally running into some good conditions at Milliken University, Burrell finished first in the 8k this past weekend with a time of 26:02.72. Burrell still isn’t satisfied, though. He is hoping to shed off a few seconds and reach his personal goal of breaking 26 minutes in the 8k.

In the classroom, Burrell is just as impressive. He is double majoring in Mass Communications and Philosophy. Having spent countless hours in the library and running the streets of Greenville, Burrell is taking a break after graduation in the hopes of writing academic articles, preparing for a race back home in Cincinnati, Ohio, and traveling to the West Coast to visit some friends.

Check out the podcast below to hear more about Burrell’s journey as a runner and much more.

Keep track of Burrell’s personal goal as the Greenville Men’s Cross Country Team travels to Bradley University on October 14. The race begins at 2 p.m.