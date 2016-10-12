Hey Senior! What’s Next?

Written by John Dudley. Media by Baylen Whitfield.

Have you ever wanted to get done with a project just so you could move on to something you really wanted to do? Cameron Howard is a current Business Management major and senior at Greenville College who has had an irregular path to graduation. He’s a sports guy: someone whose been involved in sports since a very young age. Going off to play football is something that he couldn’t pass up. Cameron shared some of his thoughts looking back on his freshmen year at GC, saying: “I made memories and a lot of friends but it could’ve been better I didn’t necessarily enjoy being in Greenville that much.” That lead to him leaving after the spring semester of his freshmen year. Seeking to have a different college experience, Cameron transferred closer to home enrolling at the University of Nevada Reno. Cameron spent his sophomore year at UNR taking a year off football and enjoying new experiences. Towards the end of the spring semester at UNR, Cameron realized that he wasn’t going to be on track to graduation with the class of 2017. When he sat down to weigh his options, Greenville College was immediately at the top of the list. He knew he could transfer credits into Greenville and get back on track to graduate on time. Cameron also says: “I needed to get my degree on time and I had a foundation here at GC. I had friends here at GC and my mom wanted me to get my degree on time. Those were my reasons for coming back.” Cameron returned to GC in the fall of 2015 and continued to study Business Management as well, participating in football. He had this to say about his return: “I think it was the right decision because

I’m going to graduate on time. I was able to reconnect with my friends and overall I’ve enjoyed GC more the second time around than I did the first.” Cameron’s path to graduation was irregular nonetheless; he will be accomplishing his goal of graduating this spring. After graduation, he plans on working for a marketing firm or trying to get a specific business internship. Cameron is a sports guy and has been all his life so working for an organization dealing specifically with the sport would be a dream come true! He plans on moving back home to Las Vegas to look for that dream job. This past summer, he interned for the Las Vegas 51s a minor league baseball organization affiliated with New York Mets. He says his experience was “Cool. I learned a lot just [from] observing. I learned how professional businesses run and I got the chance to watch a lot of baseball so it’s something I’d want to do again.” Cameron plans to eventually be an owner of a professional sports team!