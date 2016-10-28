Spooktacular Events Happening This Weekend @ GC

Written by Tabitha Rice. Media by Taylor Neal.

Spooky Seasons Greetings, everyone! As you may know, this weekend is the weekend that Halloween is being celebrated. The college is putting on some fun stuff that you should definitely check out in between homework and study sessions!

The first thing that is happening this weekend is The Simple Room’s annual Fall Fest. In case you don’t know, The Simple Room is an after-school program for local children that is run by the college. The students receive snacks, tutoring, recreational activities, and the love of Christ every day after school. If you want to volunteer and hang out with some cute and fun kiddos, put on your costume and head to The Simple Room on Friday, October 28, from 5-7 pm.

After that, keep your costume on and head over to LaDue Auditorium for the Dia De Los Muertos Fiesta that’s happening. It’s from 8 -11 pm, and there will be live music, food, a photo booth, and a costume contest. If you’re looking for a cross-cultural experience, and/or have no idea what this Mexican tradition is about, head on over there and find out!

Then, on Saturday night from 7-9 pm, there’s going to be a Scare Show concert out at Rick McPeak’s barn. The concert will feature Union Grove and Nic Gundy, among others, and food will be provided as well as a fun bonfire to hang out at. McPeak’s barn is located at 647 Mount Nebo Ave in Greenville, but don’t worry; if you don’t have a ride there are people movers leaving at 6:15 and will continue shuttling people out to the barn until the show at 7. And they’ll even bring you back, too!

While there are so many more things that are definitely happening this weekend, the last one I’m going to tell you about is the haunted house that the Greenville College Bands and the Greenville College Cheerleaders are putting on in the basement of Whitlock Music Center. There’s a haunted house for those who would like to get scared, and there will also be games and activities for kids. Oh, and apple cider according to the chapel announcement. Nick Roberts, the marching band president, had this to say: “Come out and join Greenville College Bands and Cheer Squad for a night of scares, fellowship, and crafts. Student price is $2 and community price is $4. Family prices are also available for $8. All proceeds go to the Simple Room. Doors open at sundown [according to Google the sun starts setting that night at 6 pm] and close around 9:30 pm.” If you’re looking for a place to get scared, head on over to Whitlock Sunday night!

Remember, heed campus security’s e-mail and stay safe this weekend while you participate in all the activities being offered!