The Best of Fall

Written and Media by Lauren Buser.

Leaves, pumpkins, and squirrels. Yes, please! Fall is here and Greenville College has one of the most beautiful campuses in Illinois. Enjoy this weather while it lasts and complete your bucket list for this season!

Some College Stuff

Go to a Football Game- Come to one of GC’s football games before the season is over. Bring a warm, fleece blanket, some hot chocolate, and watch any one of the final home games!

Alternative: Volleyball, soccer, and other sports are going on now, too! Check out Greenville Athletics for event schedules!

Photoshoot- The trees on campus produce a plethora of leaves in all sorts of colors. This is a perfect time to have your digital media friends take some cute friendship or couple photos. There are tons of great ideas on Pinterest.

Alternative: Take some selfies with the leaves and send them to your parents. They will appreciate it, trust me.

Take a Hike- Nothing is more relaxing than the sight of colorful leaves in the middle of the woods. Take a walk in the gullies! This little trail back in the woods is across the street from Burritt Hall. It’s beautiful and has frisbee golf! A little further from campus is Patriot’s Park . It includes a beautiful lake, scenic trail, and playground.

Alternative: Bond County Lake is a perfect place to go fishing or build a bonfire!

Carve a Pumpkin – The best part about living on a college campus is your friends are always near to do fun things! Set out some trash bags and carve away!

Alternative: Buy some little gourds and decorate your desk!

Visit a Pumpkin Patch– Nothing is better than picking your own pumpkin! Most pumpkin patches have fun things to do like corn mazes, hay rides, and homemade apple cider!

Alternative: Gather friends for apple cider and a Halloween movie!

Visit an Apple Orchard– An apple in fall is the best of all! Take a group and find an apple orchard nearby to enjoy.

Alternative: Buy some apples from the store and make some fun apple, crock pot recipes!

Haunted Houses- Halloween is creeping up! Take some friends or classmates and find some haunted houses! If haunted houses aren’t a good enough scare for you, try looking up some haunted places in Bond County. Rumor has it that Bond County Lake has some weird happenings at night!

Alternative: If being spooked isn’t really your thing, gather some friends and watch one of the classic Halloween movies like Hocus Pocus, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, or Halloween Town.

Ladies Only

For the ladies, fall fashion is so exciting. Orange, red, brown and nude colors are all in. The time has come to break out of your t-shirt shells!

Brown: Now is the time to experiment with deeper brown lipsticks.

Scarves: One of the best fall statement pieces you can have is a unique or colorful scarf!

Boots: Riding or fur lined boots are officially in season!

Jewelry: Try a long necklace and thick bangle bracelets to add to your simpler clothing.

Fall doesn’t last very long here in Illinois, so seize the leaf piles!