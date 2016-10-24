The Example of Bob Goff

Written by Nate Wieland. Media by Maggie Schoepke.

Feature image from jubileeconference.com

Paul confidently proclaims in his epistle to the Corinthians, “Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ.” Holiness is the ultimate goal for Christians, and we pursue holiness by following the example of our Savior. This can be difficult, though, since Christ’s incarnate no longer walks the earth. Sure, we have the Bible, but translating those words into actions can be a daunting task. This is the issue that Paul speaks about in Corinthians.

Paul calls the church to follow his own example by inviting people to take himself as a physical representation of holiness. He has confidence in the Spirit’s continued work in him and boldly sets himself as an example to all believers. Today, we should have our eyes open for saints in the church. People who we can look to and say, “they’re doing it right.” Now, what is “right” will vary from person to person. Fortunately, God is big enough to encompass a variety of “rights.”

Bob Goff is the author of the best-selling book, Love Does. He is also an attorney who founded Love Does, a non-profit humanitarian organization that operates out of Uganda, India, Nepal, Iraq, and Somalia. This non-profit fights for rights of the voiceless, improves educational opportunities for the underprivileged, and seeks out those who need a friend. Because of Goff’s work in Uganda, he has been named the Hon; Consul for the Republic of Uganda.

Goff’s services to humanity are something to strive for, but it is not the reason he is an example of faith. The chief cause is due to the name of his book and non-profit; Love Does. He is a firm believer that love does more than think, it spurs action by doing. In Goff’s own words,

Love is never stationary. In the end, love doesn’t just keep thinking about it or keep planning for it. Simply put: love does.”

Many consider Goff as eccentric, but maybe the world needs some vigor. Love Does recounts the various whimsical escapades he’s been swept away by in his life. In one tale, he reflects on his teenage years as a high-school dropout, determined to move to Yosemite and climb mountains for a living while flipping pancakes for side cash. Before leaving, he stopped at a friend’s house whom he met recently. Randy, his friend, was a man of God who ministered to high school kids through a program called young life.

Goff knocked on Randy’s door to thank him for the memories. All Randy said was, “I’m with you.” Randy packed his things and traveled with Goff to the mountains. After about a week of no success in establishing himself, Goff returned home with Randy. When the pair arrived at Randy’s house, Goff discovered that Randy was recently married. Randy chose to spend the early weeks of his new marriage in the mountains with him instead of being with his wife! It was in that moment that Goff learned the extravagance of a love that does. A love that sticks with people.

There are many stories like this in Love Does that are filled with wisdom. If nothing else, take away this: love is more than an idea or feeling; it’s a lifestyle. Love demands people to get up and move.

If you are looking for stories that inspire love in your life, go read Love Does by Bob Goff.