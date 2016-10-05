You’re Killin’ Me Rain

Game Time

Written and Media by Brianna Anderson.

With fall practices coming in full swing, the Greenville College Baseball Team has been working hard on and off the field. The Panthers held their first scrimmage of the year this past Friday and Saturday. The players were divided into an orange and a black team by the head coach, Lynn Carlson. Although the team didn’t get to finish out their last couple innings on Friday due to weather, they played as though they were playing Webster. The pitchers rotated throughout the innings so that they could all throw and so that the batters could see more than one pitcher. The guys were excited to play with all of the practices they have had, but the weather didn’t cooperate and rained out the rest of the game.

Sprinkle Sprinkle POUR

On Saturday, the team was back in action for game two. The rain had made its way through earlier that day, so the players had to get the field ready early. The game started a little later than expected but it didn’t last long. Once again, the rain had made its way to the field and proceeded to stay for thirty minutes. Carlson told the team to be back in half an hour, ready to play. Thanks to the rain, the team did not get to restart their game and ended the night.

Listen below as we hear from Coach Carlson, Junior catcher Caleb Miles, and Junior Short-Stop, Jesse Getz.