Be a Better Person and be a Good Sport

Written and media by Bobby Neal.

We all take good sportsmanship under consideration when partaking in any type of sport. As you know, being a “ good sport “ is very important in sports today. On the elite level, athletic sportsmanship is taken very serious, with that being said there is more to sportsmanship than what you think. When you hear about a team or a player being a bad sport it can mean many things. First off, sportsmanship is “ethical, appropriate, polite and fair behavior while participating in a game or athletic event”. For example, when there is a basketball game and you have a hard foul and the other team helps them up, that is showing good sportsmanship– which is a common thing on any level of basketball.

Good sportsmanship encompasses many aspects of a person’s character, the most fundamental being respect. The good sportsman respects both his teammates and his opponents as equals. He plays with integrity. A win that does not come fairly holds no satisfaction for him. He is honest in his dealings with opponents because he treats them the way he wants to be treated. He is unselfish in his desire to see all his teammates participate and enjoy the game. He is humble in his victories and has the proper perspective on his losses. In short, the qualities that go into making a good man are the same ones that contribute to being a great sportsman.

Unfortunately, as men’s character off the field has declined, so has their behavior on it. Men pout and even cry when they lose, they gloat when they win, and they take sports far too seriously. Men should understand more that good sportsmanship truly enhances your experience of both playing and watching sports. This can help fans really enjoy themselves at the game. Not only that but players will feel encouraged by one another and take satisfaction in the fact that the game was played fairly. Men can become enlightened more on sportsmanship!

Playing fair is easier said than done! You would be shocked on how many men will cheat or play dirty just to win. There is really no reason to be dishonest about the game. While, yes, you may win in the short term, later the way you’ve won will haunt you.

Remaining positive throughout the game is very important as well. It’s easy to get mad or upset during the game but being a good sport and cheering your teammates on during their mistakes is way better than be mad at one little thing. Berating him doesn’t accomplish anything besides making him feel worse than he already does. Instead, slap the guy on the back, tell him to shake it off, offer some advice, and let him know some of the things he’s doing right.

In any sport, there is going to be a winner and a loser. And sometimes you will win while other times you’ll be on the losing side of the table. The sooner you understand and accept this fact, the sooner you will not feel angry or bitter about losing.

If you find yourself in the winner’s circle, remember to show some class. Don’t gloat or put down the other team after your win. Let your performance speak for itself. After the game, make sure to tell the other team “good game.” Offer some compliments to the opposing players.

In all being a good sport is something to live by. Just being a leader on and off the court can take you a long way. The self-respect will kick in and then you will begin to teach followers which you’ve obtained from being a good sport.