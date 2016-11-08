Claiming Strength Again

Written and media by Kristyn Ewing.

As the season changes, trees surround us with their vibrant, rich colors—some already losing their leaves. When trees lose their leaves it doesn’t mean they are dying,. Humans go through seasons of change as well. Things around us change: the economy, jobs, people, etc. God gives us the strength to endure because He is faithful. He is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Numbers 23:19-20 elaborates,

God is not human, that he should lie, not a human being, that he should change his mind. Does he speak and then not act? Does he promise and not fulfill? I have received a command to bless; he has blessed, and I cannot change it.”

2 Chronicles 20 talks about a king, Jehoshaphat, who suffered from anxiety. He lived his life obeying God even though he made mistakes. He was always present for others and pointed them toward Christ. However, there came a time when he needed to take his own advice and lean on God. In this particular passage, trouble came with armies that wanted to attack his people. Caught completely off guard, he knew he had to lean on his unchanging God.

In 2 Chronicles 20:15, someone spoke up and pointed the King toward Christ: “Listen, King Jehoshaphat and all who live in Judah and Jerusalem! This is what the Lord says to you: Do not be afraid or discouraged because of this vast army. For the battle is not yours, but God’s.” Matthew 19:26 confirms,

“With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

Jehoshaphat struggled with anxiety but he wasn’t weak. He just needed a reminder that the strength he needed was buried inside of him. The power to reclaim that strength was always there and could be accessed with the help of God. Priscilla Shirer once said: “How sad is it that the enemy knows more about our potential then we do.” The enemy knows exactly when and how to break you down. However, Isaiah 40: 31 speaks of the hope we have in God,

But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”

Jehoshaphat wasn’t the only man in the Bible who struggled with anxiety. King David’s joy was stolen by fretfulness but he was saved and renewed by God again. Remember,

God is not sinister or unfeeling. He does not love us any less because of our anxiety, nor are we ‘lesser’Christians because of it.”

During this fall season, stand still as leaves fall around you and embrace the change. The world and your circumstances are ever changing but rest in the assurance that God is with us and the Holy Spirit resides in us. If you’re feeling discouraged, pray Psalm 94:18-19 from King David:

My foot is slipping, your love, O Lord, supported me. When my anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought joy to my soul.”

Take comfort that you are not alone. Everyone has a testimony of struggle but we overcome with God’s strength and faithfulness. Even Britt Nicole can relate,

I’ve been there. I’ve seen it all before. I was you, hoping for something more. I promise, cross my heart that in time, it’ll get better, it’s going to get better. Hey girl, in the back of the classroom. Just be strong.”

So, take the time to share your testimony. God could use you to point someone toward Himself.