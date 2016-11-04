GC Athlete of the Week: Brooke Goodyear

Written and Media by Danny Strohm.

Junior women’s cross country runner, Brooke Goodyear, lives up to her name. Goodyear has finished first for Greenville in every race she took part in except for one, which she finished second. This past week, she finished second in the entire race, first for Greenville, and led the Lady Panther’s to a SLIAC Cross Country Championship. Goodyear finished the six-kilometer race with a time of 23:20. Along with winning the SLIAC Championship, Goodyear earned first-team all conference.

Goodyear works just as hard in the classroom as she does on the track with a double-major in Biology and Pre-Physical Therapy. Along with double-majoring, Goodyear is on the verge of adding a minor in Ministry. After college, she wants to move to St. Louis to work and give back to the community like her grandfather taught her to do.

Listen in to the podcast below to learn more about Goodyear’s season and her advice to young athletes who dream of playing a collegiate sport.

Stay updated on Goodyear’s season as she participates in regionals on November 12, in the cold temperatures of Oshkosh, Wisconsin.