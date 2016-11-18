GC Athlete of the Week: Kenny Greene Reviewed by Momizat on . Written and Media by Danny Strohm. [caption id="attachment_42459" align="alignright" width="300"] Image: Greenville Mens Basketball Facebook[/caption] Greenvill Written and Media by Danny Strohm. [caption id="attachment_42459" align="alignright" width="300"] Image: Greenville Mens Basketball Facebook[/caption] Greenvill Rating: 0
Written and Media by Danny Strohm.

Image: Greenville Mens Basketball Facebook

Greenville College men’s basketball player, Kenny Greene, started his senior season with a bang. The senior guard poured in twenty-five of the teams one-hundred and thirty points in their season opening win against Knox College. Greene transferred to Greenville last year from LA Harbor Junior College along with fellow teammate, Shane Smith.

After college, Greene wants to continue to stick with the sport he fell in love with, but in a different fashion.  Greene hopes to start a recruiting service for young athletes, specifically basketball players, to be seen and recruited for college.  Greene had a great recruiting experience with head men’s Basketball Coach, George Barber, as he showed interest in Greene both as a player and in his personal life.

Check out the podcast below to hear some of Greene’s goals for the year both personally and for the team.

Follow Greene and the up-tempo Panthers (1-0) as they travel to Milikin University this weekend to take on Elmhurst College on Friday, November 18, at 3 pm. The Panthers then turn around and play Milikin on Saturday, November 19, with the time TBD.

