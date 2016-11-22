Go GC men’s basketball team!!

Written and Media by Yoshiko Tanimura.

After a tough loss in their opening game against St. Louis University on Nov. 4 (124-85), the GC men’s basketball team was ready to bounce back. They did just that when they defeated Knox College on Nov. 15 (130-106). Just three days later, the Panthers faced Elmhurst College team at Millikin University on Nov. 18.

The crisp weather didn’t stop the Panthers and their supporters from showing enthusiasm and determination throughout the game. As soon as the game started, the opening whistle blew and the game was underway.

Throughout the first half, GC showed strength on offense. However, Elmurst’s defense proved difficult to breakdown. The game went back and forth as both as teams would not let the other take the lead. In the last minutes of the half, GC gained a 33-31 lead on the Bluejays. This two-point lead going into the half was big for GC as they gained a slight advantage.

The halftime break proved successful for GC as they took a twelve-point lead in the opening minutes of the second half. Elmhurst held their ground and tied the game up. GC’s offense was unstoppable. Elmhurst could not keep them off the boards. However, Elmhurst would not give up. They continued to break down GC’s defense leading into a back and forth game.

With a few minutes left on the clock and a tied game at 93-93, the Panthers knew they had to keep pushing if they wanted to come out victorious. GC managed to score 14 points compared to Elmhursts one leaving the score 107-94 with only 26 seconds left in the game.

The final buzzer sounded with a score line of 110-98 in GC’s favor. A sense of relief and excitement filled the players and fans as the excitement for the upcoming season filled their minds.

The Panthers are ready to continue honing their strengths and keep their winning streak alive as they compete next at Grinnell College on Nov. 26.

Check out the video below as the GC men’s basketball assistant coach, Randall Jackson, discusses team goals for this season and his overall thoughts on the season.