Realness in Rapping

Written by Hope Brakenhoff. Media by Paige Lunde.

Christian hip-hop music is a genre that most people do not consider when asked what their favorite type of music is. One rapper, Nate Feuerstein (better known by his stage name, “NF”), has been reinventing everything about Christian hip-hop since he entered the scene with his first album, “Mansion,” in March 2015. The album was a huge success and it earned album of the year for Christian hip-hop, which is unheard of for an artist so new to the scene.

NF became popular quickly because of the realness that is expressed in his music. He is not afraid to try to connect with his fans on a deep and personal level, which is part of the reason his music is so welcomed. NF just released his second album called “Therapy Session.” The album is a very personal album that shows he is not afraid to talk about the hard parts of life. He digs deep into many struggles that are easily relatable to all of the people listening. His music can relate personally to every fan listening and it often becomes captivating to them.

The album is brilliantly made. NF’s flow is smooth and the music behind his verses creates an intense feeling that makes the listener remember the sound and cling to each second of every song. It develops a sound that keeps the listener involved and wondering where it will go next. You cannot help but bob your head while listening to the album. NF is transparent with listeners and he is not afraid to be vulnerable about all areas of his life. From his past struggles to the feedback he received on his first album, NF talks about every part. He isn’t afraid to share his life with his fans.

The album has amazing songs, which have quick tempos and intense lyrics that make you feel emotionally involved with everything he is talking about. The songs he sings make you feel like you are actually sitting across from him in a therapy session listening to him talk about his life. Throughout the album, he talks about serious topics, but he has multiple songs included in the album that are lighter and more relaxing for the listener. He then ends the album with a song called “Lost in the Moment.” The song leaves listeners reflecting on the album they have just experienced.

The album has the feel of an actual therapy session for him and it can be one for the listener as well. The songs reach out to those who feel unwanted and left out, and to those struggling with the hard times of life. “Therapy Session” is an album that can help the listener get out of their head for a while and understand that others are having the same feelings. If you want to listen to music that talks about both the hard things and the good things to discuss in life, then pick up NF’s recent album “Therapy Session” and you won’t be disappointed.