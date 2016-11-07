Season Wrap Up

Written and Media by Yoshiko Tanimura.

Although the 2016 GC men’s soccer season has come to an end, there are still many stories and memories keeping the season alive in the minds of the players. The GC men’s soccer team is already looking at their next stage in 2017 in hopes that the memories created this past season will add to the team chemistry and create an unbreakable bond between the players. To their faithful supporters, it must feel like the season has passed quickly, but next season is fast approaching and will be here before you know it!

It can be very difficult for student-athletes to adjust to college live without their sport as they reflect on the many ups and downs faced throughout the season. How many goals did they reach or fail to reach? What could they have done differently? What are the rest of the team’s thoughts on these seasons? What did coaches think?

Some of the players might have felt mortified for not being able to be one of the starting members and some probably have already found their next accomplishments to achieve. There are a lot of things to think and feel once a season is over, but one thing for sure is that GC has become stronger physically and mentally and they must be proud of themselves.

There are many mixed emotions as the players come to the realization that they no longer have to rush from class to practice in order to play the game they all fell in love with as children. However, there is still a huge amount of respect for one another as the players stood by each other until the very end of the season.

There was a total of nineteen games during this season and the Panthers ended with an overall record of six wins, eight losses, and five draws. Although the ending record may not have been what the Panthers strived for, it is safe to say that through the losses and draws, they were able to determine certain strengths and weaknesses that will help them prepare for the upcoming season. There shouldn’t be any doubts that GC will make the next leap as each player understands what they need to improve in order to come back stronger. The same thing can be said to the coaches as well. GC’s coaches always do the best for players so that they can their best on the field.

Following the video interview last week. Check out the interview below as coach Mark Ward as he reflects on the season and discusses what next season may look like for the Panthers.

Also, please check out the podcast below as Daniel Weyers discusses his soccer life and what he is looking forward to next season. GC men’s soccer team will be back in 2017 so please be ready for that.!