Taking Shots for Seniors

Written and Media by Brianna Anderson.

With your heart pounding in your chest, there are five seconds to go in the last quarter and you are down by one. All of a sudden, your teammate passes you the ball and you take the shot hoping that all the years of hard work will pay off. Memories begin to fly through your head as you watch the ball float through the air towards the basket. For the Greenville College Basketball team, nine seniors want to be that guy to take that shot. For seniors DeAndre Brown, Moe Smith, Shane Smith, Richard Clemons, Kenny Greene, Peace Young, Brian Ehresman, Josh Herrick, and Michael Hohm, this is their last shot for college basketball.

DeAndre Brown

Brown is a Senior from Long Beach, California. His favorite color is blue and his favorite singer/rapper is Kendrick Lamar. Brown has been playing basketball since he was in seventh grade. Advice he would give to others who one day wish to be a college basketball player would be to, “always work on your craft and believe in the work you put in.” His favorite part about basketball is just playing and competing. After graduation, Brown plans to play professionally overseas.

Moe Smith

M. Smith is from Gardena, California. His favorite singer/rapper is Fabolous and his favorite color is blue. He has been playing basketball since he was eight years old and his favorite part about the sport is getting buckets, competition, and the relationships you build with your teammates. His advice to others is, “to put just as much time into studies as you would into perfecting your game on the court. Also, never let someone tell you what you can’t do. If you put in the work and dedicate yourself positive results are sure to come from it.” After graduation, Smith plans to continue his basketball career professionally.

Shane Smith

S. Smith is from Lomita, California. His favorite color is red and his favorite singer/rapper is Lil Wayne. He has been playing for eighteen years and his favorite part about basketball is winning and being with guys he can call family. Advice he would give to others is, “don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t make it.” After graduation, S. Smith plans to play basketball overseas.

Richard Clemons

Clemons is from Louisville, Kentucky. His favorite singer/rapper is Alicia Keys and J. Cole. He has been playing basketball since he was five years old and his favorite color is green. Advice he would give to others is to never give up on your dream. His favorite part about basketball is,” bonding with teammates and getting to know everyone’s background and where they come from. Having the opportunity to play the game of basketball is what I love most.” After graduation, Clemons plans to start his career as a police officer and possible attend graduate school.

Kenny Greene

Greene is from Los Angeles, California. His favorite color is red and his favorite singer/rapper is Lupe Fiasco. He has been playing basketball for eighteen years and his favorite part about the game is shooting. His advice to others is, “enjoy the grind.” After graduation, Greene plans to work for a marketing firm.

Peace Young

Young is from Oakland, California. His favorite singer/rapper is Mozzy and his favorite color is blue. He has been playing basketball for eighteen years and his favorite part about the sport is winning. Advice he would give is,”It’s a process and you have to be patient.” After college he plans to go attend graduate school.

Brian Ehresman

Ehresman is from Gridley, Illinois. His favorite color is red and his favorite singer/rapper is Trip Lee. He has been playing basketball since he was five years old. Advice he would give to others is, “stay consistent and dedicated, never let anyone tell you what your limitations are.” His favorite part about the sport is the relationships built with teammates and the opportunity to compete together. After graduation, Ehresman plans to finish his master’s degree and coach.

Josh Herrick

Herrick is from Decatur, Illinois. His favorite color is blue and he didn’t have a favorite singer/rapper, but he does like butterfingers. He has been playing basketball for seventeen years. Advice he would give is,” Enjoy the good times on the court and fight through the rough times. If you still like it, repeat the process because you won’t regret it.” His favorite part about basketball is the memories of pushing through with your team on the court then having the relationships with them off the court. After graduation, Herrick plans to attend graduate school.

Michael Hohm

Hohm is from Decatur, Illinois. He enjoys all types of music and his favorite color is red. He has been playing basketball for seventeen years and his favorite part about basketball is competing with your teammates on the court. Advice he would give is, “try to improve some part of your game every single day. Never give up, no matter what.” After graduation, Hohm plans on going to grad school to be a Physician Assistant.

You can catch these Seniors in action at home on Tuesday, November 15, as they compete against Knox at 7:oo p.m. Come out and support these seniors in the last home opener of their GC basketball career!