Thanks Be to God

Written and Media by Kristyn Ewing.

As I sit in the passenger seat thinking about each house as it passes by, I think about what’s inside of them. Thanksgiving is a holiday spent sharing a meal with the people closest to us. We put aside the hurt, pain, and sorrows of the past year and intentionally take a day to be thankful for our lives and who we share it with.

2 Corinthians chapter 4 covers the present weakness and resurrection life. This passage talks about not losing heart when circumstances aren’t ideal. We have a purpose—ministry. The world is blind but as believers we should be sharing God’s light. No matter what comes our way, we will not be forsaken. We have God’s supervision over our lives. 2 Corinthians 4:15 exclaims,

All this is for your benefit, so that the grace that is reaching more and more people may cause Thanksgiving to overflow to the glory of God.”

For some, their surroundings on Thanksgiving day aren’t cozy. They may be spent in jail cells or war zones. Some relationships aren’t #relationshipgoals. Many are divorced, widowed, etc. There are other factors as well. Food can be scarce, no shelter, poor health, and safety could be an issue. We live in a world filled with attractions and distractions but it’s fragmented and flawed. There might be freedom in America but there is still a rift. Through it all, God is still in command. 2 Corinthians 4:16 elaborates,

Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day.”

Whether you are a believer or not, everyone longs for something greater. The world only offers so much and it’s temporary. God offers more—abundant life. He hears our cries, and gives us life and freedom. He saves us. He is sovereign over all.

There is a difference between what we are thankful for and what we will be thankful for. It’s easy to ramble off a list of what we are thankful for because we recognize that we are blessed. But how do you answer the question, “What will you be thankful for?” This is a challenge to look inward and decide whether to be thankful or not.

A sign of a changed life is being thankful even when the circumstances aren’t ideal. We are called to be appreciative of what we have and that God is the giver of all good gifts. The greatest gift God offers us is eternal life through His son who took our place on the cross. God’s character displays love, care, and loyalty through that sacrifice and it’s a true blessing. Remember,

Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” -1 Thessalonians 5:18 You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God. This service that you perform is not only supplying the needs of the Lord’s people but is also overflowing in many expressions of thanks to God.” -2 Corinthians 9:11-12

I look back out the window and think about each house as they go by. Thanksgiving is different for everyone. Circumstances are different every year. No matter what we believe, God has been, is, and forever will be lifted high. He will be glorified for His supervision and sovereignty over our past, present, and future years to come. Thanks be to God for this past year and what is to come. We are truly blessed!