The Great Commission, Mission Trips, and How GC Students Can Get Involved

Written and media by Maggie Schoepke.

Featured image from www.lcfconnect.com

As a Christian institution, Greenville College strives to do one thing well and that is to live by The Creator’s Word and carry out His commandments accordingly. Though, even within this line of duty, there is still one specific action that seems to stand above all others —the passionate mission work that Greenville College has engaged in with surrounding nations. From the ministry opportunities available on campus to the trips abroad, GC has plenty of options for students to get involved. The mandatory internships and required cultural courses certainly encourage new students to become active in such ministries, but if we look into the Word in which Greenville was founded on, we can find an even greater calling.

Matthew 28:19-20, otherwise known as The Great Commission, says, “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” This passage not only promotes the calling and excitement Christians should have towards mission work, but it also implies that by continuously transforming themselves, believers in Christ can, in turn, transform the lives of others.

Acts 1:8 voices a similar passion, “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” As in the first case, this verse commands its readers to spread the love of God to every corner of the earth. It also indicates the importance of the power of the Holy Spirit and how a unique partnership with Him can bring the energy and opportunities needed to continually reveal the goodness of God. As I present a practical way in which students can get involved with missions here at Greenville, I encourage all who believe to press into the Spirit and accept the great calling He has for you, whatever that may be.

Thanks to the networking of Victoria Bledsoe, Greenville has the opportunity to cater to the needs of an organization called YouthWorks. As communicated in their mission statement, YouthWorks exists to “connect teenagers to God, each other and communities through life-changing and Christ-centered missions trips.” The organization takes on that of a servant-leadership role, and employees can either choose to work hands-on in poverty-stricken locations around the US or stay where they are and recruit others for similar missions. According to Bledsoe, the pay is comparable to a summer job, but the experience has a priceless value.

YouthWorks aims to make ministry possible for everyone, and in doing so, it helps teens find their role in The Great Commission. There is value in pursuing God in a different context, and if that is something that interests you, I encourage you to look into the opportunities that YouthWorks has to offer. Check out the video below for more details on how you can be involved, or visit YouthWorks.com for more information.