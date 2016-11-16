They’re Back!

Written and Media by Yoshiko Tanimura.

As the final leaves begin to fall off the trees, the cold weather sets in, and the outdoor sports come to a close, the Greenville College women’s basketball team prepares for their upcoming season. After coming off of a Cinderella season after winning the conference championship, the Lady Panthers have a lot of tough preparation ahead of them as they look to come out on top for the second time in school history.

“Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships,” states former Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards player, Michael Jeffery .

GC absolutely proved this last season, and they are ready for an even better season this year.

GC has a target on their backs as other schools in the conference look to upset the former champions as they seek to pick out the strengths and weaknesses of the Lady Panthers as a team and individually. However, GC women’s basketball team has a lot of talent to work with as the team welcomed new members to the roster and have returned multiple starters. The coaching staff has also put lots of thought into how they are going to lead the team in another successful season.

As the season is getting closer, the players and coaches have had many long meetings and practices in order to prepare. Waking up early to go to morning practice and going back to practice right after a class shouldn’t be easy, but every one of the ladies on the team continually encourages and motivates each other. These twenty players in their new uniforms are beyond excited to begin their 2016-17 season!

Check out the interview below as senior, Claire Schmitt, discusses strengths within the team as well as team goals and her own individual goals for her final season at Greenville College.

“I think our strengths this year will be the way that we push the ball and get up and down the court. We want to be bring lots of energy, and pressure our opponents,” states senior, Claire Schmitt. She continues, “I think the chemistry we have as well as the friendships and team unity we share are a huge asset and unique quality within our team.”

As Schmitt enters her final season here at Greenville College, she wasn’t so make sure she is making the most of this season,“I want to enjoy each opportunity that I have, lead the team through hard work and service, and I also want to encourage them to reach their potential.”

Last season, Schmitt and the GC women’s basketball team created an unforgettable memory by winning the first conference championship and playing in the NCAA tournament in school history. It was an incredible journey and the joy they shared on and off the court with the frenships they established are considered a blessing to each of the girls.

Check out the video interview below as coach Roy Mulholland discusses this year’s GC women’s basketball team and their plans for this season.

The Lady Panthers will play their first game at home on Tuesday, November 22, as they take on Lincoln Christian at 5:30 pm. Come out and show your support for your GC Lady Panthers!