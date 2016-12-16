Benefits of Digital Relationships

Written and Media by Baylen Whitfield.

With the world becoming more digital nearly every day, and with all the smartphones, laptops, and other digital devices on the market these days, it’s difficult to not rely on technology at some point. For many, digital devices are literally needed throughout the day at some point, whether it’s to operate a business, make credit card payments online, or to use a software program to teach a lecture. So it’s no surprise that with the rise of the usage of technology and digital devices over the years that digital relationships are becoming more common.

According to the Pew Research Center, more individuals are utilizing online dating these days. It is stated “The share of 18- to 24-year-olds who use online dating has roughly tripled from 10% in 2013 to 27% today. Online dating use among 55- to 64-year-olds has also risen substantially since the last Pew Research Center survey on the topic. Today, 12% of 55- to 64-year-olds report ever using an online dating site or mobile dating app versus only 6% in 2013.”

So it’s obvious that more individuals are turning to online dating sites these days when in the past it may have been considered culturally unaccepted, embarrassing, or something many individuals didn’t have much access to being that smartphones and app were not as obtainable as they today, or simply because popular dating sites and apps, such as Eharmony and Tinder did not exist yet. But are there any real benefits when using online dating sites?

Although there are some disadvantages of online dating, such as risky safety concerns, falling into a scam or getting “Catfished”, or having access to such a large selection to choose from that you don’t ever finish searching for that perfect someone, there still are advantages that may possibly outweigh the those disadvantages, for many people at least.

These advantages include:

Less Pressure

For many, approaching someone in person may be scary or they may seem awkward when starting conversations. The digital realm of dating make breaking the ice a bit easier, since it’s not a face-to-face interaction right off the bat, especially with the help of emojis to express how one feels when they can’t find the words to describe it.

Convenient

With busy schedules, we’re less likely searching for our soul mate and more likely hoping they magically appear before our eyes looking as if they were sent straight from heaven. But now with many dating sites and mobile apps, we search from the comfort of our homes and offices until we come across an individual interesting enough to want to meet up with. This also allows us to get to know the person a bit before actually meeting them.

Increases Likelihood

Although having access to such a large selection of individuals to choose from that may allow for you to not finish searching for that perfect someone, having nearly unlimited digital access can be very beneficial. The more options you have to search, the greater your chances will be will try to find that special individual. This wasn’t possible in the past, especially in rural areas with small populations.

Cost

Although it may not seem as if digital relationships save individuals money, they do! Think about it, you see some you’re attracted to in public and you walk up to them to introduce yourself with hopes of exchanging contact information and going on a date so that you get to know them. A date gets arranged, money may be spent traveling to the location, as well as while at the location. Not even five minutes into the date you find out that individual is nothing you were imagining. Along with wasting time, you also wasted money, money that could’ve been saved through the process of a digital relationship experience. It is very possible that you may have found out that you weren’t interested in that individual a lot sooner by getting to know them online.

I personally enjoy both forms, traditional and digital, of dating or getting to know someone but over time I’ve been able to witness how digital relationships have a lot of benefits and how meeting people online in general expands your world more.

