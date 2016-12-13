GC Athlete of the Week: Jake Vanwey

Written and Media by Danny Strohm.

This Week’s GC Athlete of the Week is Sophomore Men’s Basketball player, Jake Vanwey. Vanwey is one of the leaders players on the Panther’s JV Squad. Through hard work and determination, Vanwey is doing all that he can to prepare himself for a Varsity call up. The “run and gun” offense the Panthers play fits right into Vanwey’s style of play as he loves to pull up anywhere on the court.

Even though Vanwey has put his heart into basketball since first grade, his dream job comes in a different sport, baseball. He wants to work in the front office for his favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Check out the video below to learn more about Vanwey and his basketball journey.