God and Technology

Written and Media by Baylen Whitfield.

Religion, science, and technology seem to be at war with each other these days. The relationship between them is complicated. Many believe that science and technology can not coexist with religion but there are those who believe the two sides can work together. Check out God vs. Science to see this heated debate unfold.

God vs. Science discusses evolution and creationism. For example, the article states,

Can Darwinian evolution withstand the criticisms of Christians who believe that it contradicts the creation account in the Book of Genesis?”

Many evolutionists believe that Darwinian Evolution is evidence that nature, as well as the rest of the universe, provides life and there is no God. Natural selection proposes that individuals adapted to the environment are more likely to survive and reproduce. This gives atheists, like Richard Dawkins, evidence for his side of the debate. In God vs. Science, he proclaims,

If God wanted to create life and humans, it would be slightly odd that he should choose the extraordinarily roundabout way of waiting 10 billion years before life got started and then waiting another four billion years until you got human beings capable of worshiping and sinning and all the other things religious people are interested in.”

There are also concerns regarding ethics, character, and lifestyle choices with the advancements in science and technology. You might ask yourself,

“Does technology cause people to stray from God?”

“Is technology of God’s creation? If so, should it only be used to glorify Him”

These questions are common. For example, in 1953, the chemical structure of DNA provided the chemical nature of inheritance and showed a tremendous genetic diversity within many species, including humans. No two individuals have the same DNA sequence except for identical twins or clones. Because of irreducibly complex systems, like proteins and DNA structure, controversy surrounding religion and technology is more common. Debates also brew over whether excessive amounts of technology should be used in churches and if it hinders relationship with God. It seems as though most people don’t think God and technology should work together.

For people, like myself, that accept technology, and believe it can be used as an asset in God’s kingdom, push the boundaries of technology to glorify and strengthen faith in God. For example, technology adds creativity to worship services. The ability to live stream services also allows God’s message to be heard nation wide. There is so much good that can come from bringing technology into God’s church. Technology isn’t the problem, it’s the people using it.

What do you think?

Soundcloud image by Baylen Whitfield