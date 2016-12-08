Merry Christmas Songs

Written by Erin Lobner. Media by Alli Haug.

One of the great quarrels of the holiday season is when to start playing Christmas music. Some people want to blast “Jingle Bells” before Thanksgiving while others would rather wait until Christmas Eve or Christmas day. Wherever you fall on that continuum, you’re going to be surrounded by Christmas music at this time of year.

From classics to contemporary hits, our radios are flooded with festive tidings. You may wondering what songs are topping the charts this year. Some of the hits on Billboard’s Holiday 100 might surprise you.

“All I want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey

This one certainly isn’t a surprise. You’d be hard-pressed to find a person who hasn’t heard this tune. Since its release in 1994, the song has been overplayed and suffered horrible remixes. However, talented artists like Michael Buble recorded enjoyable covers of Carey’s hit.

“Hallelujah” by Pentatonix

Written a few decades ago by Leonard Cohen, the original version of “Hallelujah” gained little notoriety. It became more popular after John Cale and Jeff Buckley recorded covers. Recently, Pentatonix added their own flair with their chilling a capella version.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee

This song was released in 1958. No one sings it quite as well as Brenda Lee. Her unique voice with this catchy tune is a trademark holiday song. You might recognize Brenda Lee’s voice in Christmas movies like “Home Alone.”

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms

Another classic. This upbeat song puts almost any Grinch in the Christmas spirit. And, of course, who can forget the Winter Talent Show scene in “Mean Girls”? Nothing brings a group of people together quite like this song.

“The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole

“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire”. Does anyone really know all the words to this song? It might not have the catchy vibe other Christmas songs have but it has its own kind of charm. Nat King Cole’s voice and the gentle music go perfectly with a mug of hot chocolate, warm blanket, and snowfall.

Those are Billboard’s top five out of the Holiday 100 list. We don’t have much time before Christmas so listen to the holiday songs while you can. If you want to add something new to your Christmas playlist, I have just the thing (warning; it’s not your grandmother’s Christmas music). Take a look at Rhett & Link’s “Christmas Face” song.