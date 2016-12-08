Written and Media by Kristyn Ewing.

There are many causes to give to this Christmas season. The Salvation Army, Make-a-Wish Foundation, and ToysForTots are just a few. It’s crucial that we remember our cause is Christ’s cause this time of year.

Mary, the mother of Jesus, is a prime example of what it means to live for the cause of Christ. This story leaves us in awe, and Mary in literal awe, when she heard the news from the angel, Gabriel. She had a difficult time grasping that she would become the mother of God’s son. Especially since she was unmarried and a virgin. Luke 1:30-33 paints us a picture of this story:

Don’t be afraid, Mary. You have found favor with God. You will become pregnant, give birth to a son, and name him Jesus. He will be a great man and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his ancestor David. Your son will be king of Jacob’s people forever, and his kingdom will never end.”

Mary’s mind must have been racing after hearing this news. She must have been terrified to be pregnant at such a young age and the judgement of others. Sure, Mary had questions and concerns, but she put them aside because she trusted God’s plan. God chose her to bring baby Jesus into the world for the benefit of his kingdom, not just her own personal benefit of becoming a mother. Mary understood the significance of the task God set before her. She would deliver a baby boy that would later deliver her and the world from sin. Mary lived to build the name of Jesus. As Kari Jobe once said,

It is not fame that I desire nor stature in my brother’s eye. I pray it’s said about my life that I lived more to build Your name than mine.”

Mary was obedient to God. Luke 1:38 confirms this,

I am the Lord’s servant,’ Mary answered. ‘May your word to me be fulfilled.’ Then the angel left her.”

By accepting what the angel said, she conceived Jesus through the Holy Spirit and Jesus fulfilled the prophecy that was told in Isaiah 7:14, years before His birth. If you want to read more about the birth of Jesus, check out Luke 2.

Mary was completely selfless when she listened to the angel, Gabriel. She opened the door to Jesus being born and bridging the gap between our Heavenly Father and us. She wanted God more than she wanted to understand why she was called to conceive His son. She believed in God because of the great things He had done for her.

We should follow Mary’s example and live for Christ’s cause. The Great Commission, in Matthew 28:16-20, elaborates on the importance of obeying God:

Then the eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain where Jesus had told them to go. When they saw him, they worshiped him; but some doubted. Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Sprit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.

Everyone is called to deny themselves and follow the Lord. Jeremiah 29:11 is an example of the unique plans God has for us. These plans aren’t always ideal but He doesn’t give us anything we can’t handle. However, it may involve going against the norm, persecution, or selflessness.

When you come across an opportunity to give this holiday season, invest in Christ’s cause by giving with a cheerful heart. It is important that we share the Gospel with those we come in contact with. In the words of Kari Jobe,