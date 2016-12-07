Written by Erin Lobner. Media by Paige Lunde.

If you’re reading this, congratulations! You’ve made it to almost the end of the semester! While you might still have a few finals to worry about, the thought of time off from school can’t help but lift your spirits. But then you stop and think, “What will I do with all this free time?” Well, never fear, we’ve got you covered. Check out the following podcast where Paige Lunde and special guest Lindsey Casey discuss some great upcoming movies for you to look forward to!

Unfortunately, this article can’t do justice for each movie mentioned in the podcast. But stick around while we take a more in-depth look at some of the lesser-known titles.

“Sing” (Comes to theaters December 21, 2016)

If you loved “Despicable Me,” then this movie (brought to you by the same creator, Illumination Entertainment) might be for you. Buster Moon is a koala who cares more about his theater than anything. But when the run-down place hits a rough patch, he has to find a way to save it. Naturally, he chooses to produce “the world’s greatest singing competition.”

“Assassin’s Creed” (Coming to theaters December 21, 2016)

Fans of the video game of the same title, get pumped! 20th Century Fox cites the movie’s plot as follows: “Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he is descended from a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and amasses incredible knowledge and skills to take on the oppressive and powerful Templar organization in the present day.” And with breathtaking stunts and thrilling action, this is sure to be a hit.

“Why Him?” (Coming to theaters December 23, 2016)

Another 20th Century Fox film, “Why Him?” stars James Franco and boasts Jonah Hill as a producer, suggesting it will elicit some laughs. The movie’s summary says: “Over the holidays, Ned (Bryan Cranston), an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird (James Franco). A rivalry develops, and Ned’s panic level goes through the roof when he finds himself lost in this glamorous high-tech world and learns that Laird is about to pop the question.” Fair warning, this movie earned itself an R-rating, so remember to take that into consideration before buying a ticket.

“A Dog’s Purpose” (Coming to theaters January 27, 2017)

This heartwarming movie is based off the book “A Dog’s Purpose: A Novel for Humans” by W. Bruce Cameron. Unlike too many dog movies “[it’s] not a story where at the end of the book the dog dies. That’s not a spoiler alert because the entire premise of the novel is that the dog never dies—he keeps being reborn, remembering each life, learning lessons from each life that help him with the next one. Eventually, he comes to conclude there must be a purpose, a reason for him to be reborn, and until he has figured out that purpose, he’ll keep being reborn, over and over again.” Take a look at the trailer to see how this funny and inspiring story takes place.

So, there is just a glimpse at some of the movies mentioned in the podcast. If you happen to get bored during break, hopefully this list will provide you with some entertainment options.