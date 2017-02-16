Best Mobile Game Ever: Clash Royale!

Written and Media by Joseph Wood.

If you like mobile games and apps, Clash Royale is by far the greatest game ever. It was created by Supercell, which also created Clash of Clans. Clash Royale was a spin-off of Clash of Clans and ended up being even bigger than the original game. This game combines the aspects of card collecting, tore defense, and real-time multiplayer where you can play anyone around the world. The objective of the game is to collect cards and level them up to get to higher and more competitive arenas.

There are four types of cards: common, rare, epic, and legendary. In that order, it becomes harder to get the cards; which you get by opening chests in the game. There are also different kinds of chests that give you more gold and cards. From the most common to least common, there’s the silver chest (takes three hours to open), gold chest (takes six hours to open), magical, giant, and epic chests (take 12 hours to open), and the super magical and legendary chests (take 24 hours to open).

The higher the chests, the harder they are to get; just like the cards. The good news is that there’s a chest order. That means that you are guaranteed at least one super magical and legendary every chest cycle. It’s random when it drops but it can help at any point in the game.

There are also clans in the game, like Clash of Clans, where you meet people from around the world to get tips on strategies. You can request cards and people have the option of donating them to you. One of the ways I met the baseball team before coming to GC was through the baseball team’s Clash Royale clan. It was a unique experience getting to know the guys through the game.

Another intriguing aspect of the game is that it globally ranks you as a player. There are 10 arenas that you progress through based on the number of trophies you have according to the table below. You obtain the trophies by winning battles.

Arena Number of Trophies Required Goblin Arena 0 Bone Pit 400 Barbarian Bowl 800 P.E.K.K.A.’s Playhouse 1,100 Spell Valley 1,400 Builder’s Workshop 1,700 Royal Arena 2,000 Frozen Peak 2,300 Jungle Arena 2,600 Legendary Arena 3,000

Clash Royale is the best mobile game because there is always something to do. You never have to wait to battle other people. You can always climb the ladder to get to better arenas and meet better players. Shane Olmsted commented on the game,

I like Clash because it’s a game that takes a while to become good at. Whether it’s time spent upgrading your cards or practicing new strategies, there’s always something you can do. Supercell constantly comes out with new updates and cards to keep the game interesting.”

Supercell constantly updates to level the playing field if a card is too strong or weak. They also release new cards every month or two to make new decks. You can even make new cards and the creators get to choose whether or not to push them in the game. You’ll never be bored playing Clash Royale. Check it out!