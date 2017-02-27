Greenville Puts Up A Fight In SLIAC Championship Reviewed by Momizat on . Written and Media by Kyler Stork. [caption id="attachment_44603" align="aligncenter" width="615"] The white out Panther fans! Photo by Kyler Stork[/caption] [di Written and Media by Kyler Stork. [caption id="attachment_44603" align="aligncenter" width="615"] The white out Panther fans! Photo by Kyler Stork[/caption] [di Rating: 0
You Are Here: Home » Sport » Greenville Puts Up A Fight In SLIAC Championship

Greenville Puts Up A Fight In SLIAC Championship

Posted date: February 27, 2017 In: Sport
Written and Media by Kyler Stork.

The white out Panther fans! Photo by Kyler Stork

The fans didn’t dissapoint at another SLIAC Tournament home game for the Panthers. The game was a white out and spectators could see the blend of Panther fans all throughout the stands. This game decided who would be moving on to play in the NCAA Tournament in March. It would be Greenville or Westminster. Last year’s SLIAC Tournament champion was Westminster (Blue Jay).

The Panthers stand together for the National Anthem. Photo by Kyler Stork

Westminster came out from the tip dominating the game. After a Blue Jay layup, Westminster led 27-11. The crowd was completely silent. After a Greenville timeout, the Panthers played catch up. At the 10 minute mark of the first half, the panthers got the lead down to 10 points. It was Westminster 45, and Greenville 35. The crowd regained hope and cheered again. The Panthers went on a 16-3 run over a five minute stretch. It was topped off by senior Michael Hohm’s steal and layup basket. Greenville took the lead 51-48.

A pair of Westminster free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining evened the score. The buzzer sounded and it was 64-64 heading into the break.

The Panthers do their pregame hype up. Photo by Kyler Stork

Junior power forward, Kieshaun Young-Jones, commented on the game,

At halftime, we made sure everyone knew it was a 0-0 game. We had to come out in the second half and want it more than the other team. We knew what we had to do and that was be competitive.”

The Panthers huddle up in a timeout. Photo by Kyler Stork

The second half was nothing but competitive. It was a back and forth paced game. Both teams wanted to cut down the nets. With five minutes left to play, the Blue Jay’s slowly found themselves pulling away. Greenville could not get a score and Westminster kept tacking on the points. The clock hit 0:00 and the Blue Jays won the championship for the second year in a row. Westminster defeated Greenville 128-121.

The Panthers box out an go for the rebound. Photo by Kyler Stork

Greenville seniors, Elmo Smith and Shane Smith, made all tournament team. The Panthers finished the season 21-6 and is still hoping to qualify for the NCCAA Tournament. News should be released sometime this week.

Be sure to check out the  Young-Jones interview below!

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

                                                                       © 2016 Powered By GCDM

Scroll to top