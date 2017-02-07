Greenville Shoots Past Fontbonne

Written and Media by Kyler Stork.

It was Coaches vs. Cancer night Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Fontbonne gymnasium in St. Louis, Mo. The Greenville Panthers came out trying to keep their hot streak going. The Panthers needed to win to keep a sole position for the SLIAC tournament. With an up-tempo style of play, the Panthers were able to force Fontbonne to commit 40 turnovers. Greenville came out hot shooting the ball, they grabbed they lead right off the tip. The Panthers never look back from that point on. Midway through the first half, the Panthers stretched their lead up to 52-37 on a 3 point basket by senior guard Stevonte Young. Greenville kept their foot on the gas the rest of the first half going into the locker room with a 62-47 lead.

Coming out in the 2nd half the Panthers were able to capitalize off multiple Fontbonne turnovers. The Panthers racked up 36 points from the Fontbonne turnovers. Senior Shane Smith had the highlight of the night on a putback dunk late in the second half to put the score at 98-78 in favor of Greenville. Junior Kieshaun Young-Jones and sophomore Johari Dix each controlled the glass by grabbing seven rebounds a piece. Sophomore Daniel Saeli executed the Panthers press swiping four steals. Senior point guard Michael Hohm led Greenville with 21 points. Young had 16 points along with his 5 three point baskets throughout the game. The Panthers shot 35% from the 3 point line hitting 25 of their 71 attempted shots. When the buzzer sounded the Panthers were victorious beating Fontbonne 130-116.

With the win Greenville moved into 1st place in the SLIAC conference with a (15-4, 9-3) record. The Panthers will hit the road this weekend and travel to Louisville, Kentucky. They will face Spalding on February 4th at 3pm in a big SLIAC conference game.