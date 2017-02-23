Lady Panthers crush Blackburn

Written and Media by Miguel Fabela.

WOW! What a game against Blackburn for the Lady Panthers in their last home basketball game of the season. Before the game began, there was a heart-warming ceremony for the Greenville College seniors, Taylor Paulin and Claire Schmidt, who were honored. The seniors were fired up to play as always but had a different moxie about them that day. They were driven by the love of the game and their teammates. The sensation in the atmosphere was incredible!

The Panthers are 17-8 in finishing out the regular season while being 12-4 in the SLIAC.

The ladies came out with guns blazing as they took off with an 11-0 lead. The Panthers were led by Schmidt and Paulin. Schmidt had 17 points, five assists, and four steals. Paulin racked up 12 points, two assists, and four steals. Together, Paulin and Schmidt helped lead their team to a home victory. What a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and dedication! They’ve shown leadership on and off the court throughout the entirety of their careers.

The Panthers dominated the first quarter of play with a 28-3 run. Success started with great defensive stops early on. After they established their home turf, there was no letting off the gas pedal. Greenville and Blackburn went into the half with a score of 43-9. Head coach, Roy Mulholland, told the Panthers to keep up their tenacious level of play. They did just that because there was no drop off from the first and second half. Other key players in the game were freshman, Morgan St. James, with 10 points, seven rebounds, and one assist, and junior guard, Meredith Crosier, with 13 points, one rebound, and one assist while making all of her shots.

Greenville pulled away completely by the end of the last buzzer and sealed Blackburn with a score of 90-37. What a way to finish the regular season and last home game!

The Panthers face Webster in the SLIAC tournament at Eureka College Thurs. Feb. 23, at 6 P.M. Hopefully some of you Panthers fans can make it up there to cheer them on as they go for another chance at the championship! Below is a video of a moment between the seniors on a fastbreak play where Paulin passed it to Schmidt for a routine layup. The moment shows the strength of the synergy the two women had on the court. Check it out!