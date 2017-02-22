Lin-Manuel Miranda: Does EGOT It?

Written by Erin Lobner. Media by Bre Pollitt.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man who brought the life of America’s first Secretary of the Treasury to Broadway, is unstoppable. The 37-year-old could become the youngest person to win an EGOT (a prestigious combination of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). He already earned the E, G, and T, but needs a win at the 2017 Oscars to achieve this feat.

Miranda is best-known for writing and composing the hit musical, “Hamilton”, based on the life of Alexander Hamilton. It is described by the Pulitzer Prizes as

A landmark American musical about the gifted and self-destructive founding father whose story becomes both contemporary and irresistible.”

On top of his Emmy for the song, “Bigger”, along with two Grammys and three Tonys for, “In the Heights” and “Hamilton”, Miranda also brought home the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for “Hamilton.” If the awards don’t impress you, check out Papyrus Chief Editor Emma Canady’s list of reasons you should listen to “Hamilton.”

“Hamilton” is not up for an award this time. Instead, Miranda has the chance to win Best Song for “How Far I’ll Go” from the recent Disney movie, “Moana.” This song is sung by Moana, Auli’i Cravalho, and was recorded by Alessia Cara for the soundtrack. A review by Mike Wass made a comment about the song,

the inspiring anthem is the perfect antidote to the general ugliness of 2016.”

If Miranda wins the Oscar, he will join a list of other creative minds who have been awarded EGOTs in the past. The names include late greats such as Audrey Hepburn and Mike Nichols as well as modern-day marvels like Whoopi Goldberg. Miranda could replace Robert Lopez, who won his EGOT at the age of 39, as the youngest person on the list.

Unfortunately, it might not be easy for Miranda to claim the Oscar since the other nominees include “The Empty Chair” by Sting and J. Ralph, and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Shellback. Most notably are the “La La Land” numbers, “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)”, by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul. The last two songs, sung by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, could certainly be tough competition for Miranda’s own song.

According to Gold Derby,

[Miranda] is currently filming ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ in London but will jet west to be at the Oscars, where he is slated to perform ‘How Far I’ll Go’ with Auli’i Cravalho who gave voice to the title character in this Disney toon.”

If that performance is as excellent as Miranda and the “Hamilton” cast’s slot at the 2016 Grammys, viewers are in for a treat.

So, clear your evening on Feb. 26, grab a bucket of popcorn, and turn on the Grammys to witness this promising monumental moment. Even if Lin-Manuel Miranda doesn’t win the Oscar for Best Song (I can’t even think about that possibility), he’s achieved many outstanding accomplishments for someone so young. Join Miranda’s other fans and hope with all your heart as he represents at the Oscars this Sunday!