Panthers Claw Through Spalding

Written and Media by Kyler Stork.

In Louisville, Ky., the Panther basketball team took on their conference rival, Spalding, on Feb. 4th. Conference road games can be difficult and GC was aware of that. Coach Barber was confident the Panthers would be victorious.

Straight from the tip off, the Panthers came out hot and pressed the Golden Eagles into many turnovers. Greenville was up by 20 points in the first half because of senior guard Kenny Greene’s three point basket. Spalding started to make a run the last 10 minutes of the half. They closed out the half with the crowd into the game and a score of 69-60 in favor of the Panthers.

The second half was a battle back and forth. Spalding slowly started to gain momentum to make a final push. Sophomore, Johari Dix, and senior, Elmo Smith, led the Panthers on rebounds with six each. With three minutes to go, Spalding took the lead 114-113. The Panthers responded well to the challenge and closed out the game. They finished on a 15-5 run and won 125-119. Greenville was led by Greene’s 19 points and senior DeAndre Brown’s 17 points. Senior Shane Smith kept Spalding at bay with nine steals.

With the win, the Panthers moved to (16-4, 10-3 SLIAC) and tied for first place with Westminster. Greenville will travel to Principia on Mon. Feb. 6 for a SLIAC conference game.