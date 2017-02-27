SLIAC championship game
Written and Media by Nathan Craig
Over the weekend Greenville College hosted the men’s basketball SLIAC conference tournament at HJ Long Gymnasium. Friday night Greenville men’s basketball team beat Principia to go to the championship Saturday. Saturday game did not end the way Panther fans were hoping for as the incredible season came to an end Saturday night. The Panthers lost 128-121 to Westminster in a great face paced game. If you would like to see the game check out this live video of the game below. If you want to see Fridays game as well then please go to our Facebook page Greenville College Papyrus and watch more videos on there.