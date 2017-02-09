Top 5 Albums You Missed in 2016

Written by Ben Casey. Media by Bre Pollitt.
It’s been a little over a month since 2016 ended. In 2017, don’t distance yourself from all of the incredible music that’s already been released! There might be some amazing albums you haven’t listened to yet. Check out my Top 5 albums:
Mom Jeans. – “Best Buds“
Mom Jeans. is the kind of band your cooler older cousin would have been in while you were a child. They mix twinkly, yet intense, pop-punk with a reckless abandon and humor that makes it impossible not to smile through. This will keep your head nodding even when the band explores darker places with their lyrics. If songs like “Movember“, “Edward 40hands“, or “Scott Pilgrim v. My GPA“ don’t make you jam out, I don’t know what will.
Conor Oberst – “Ruminations“
Conor Oberst, former front man of the famous folk-rock group, Bright Eyes, was called the next Bob Dylan as a teenager. In interviews, Conor grinned sheepishly and deflected the praise, but his new album, “Ruminations”, demonstrates Bob Dylan’s style. Conor is raw on this album using only an acoustic guitar or piano on tracks. There are occasional moments where a harmonica breaks up his vocals. The album focused on lyrics. He painted captivating, beautiful, and tragic images with tracks like the autobiographical “Gossamer Thin“, haunting scenarios of “Next of Kin“, and the personal, yet political, “A Little Uncanny.” If you like your music simple and lyrics dense, this album is for you.