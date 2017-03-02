Athlete vs. World – Ep. 3
Media by Joseph R. Jeralds.
Guest starring in episode 3 of Athlete vs. World is Jonah Peoples. He shares his experience with keeping focus on sports when things around you don’t go as planned. The hosts share their thoughts on the subject matter and add a Christian perspective to it. There’s an extra special funny segment part of the show as Jonah has been a part of many hilarious moments in sports throughout his life. We thank you so much for tuning in and remember to leave your comments in the comments section. Have a blessed day!
Podcasters: Bradley Stubbs and Marideth Tate