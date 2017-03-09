GC: A Community

Written and Media by Paige Lunde.

What makes Greenville unique?

Webster dictionary defines community as

a unified body of individuals: such as a group of people with a common characteristic or interest living together within a larger society; common character; a body of persons of common and especially professional interests scattered through a larger society.”

Community is what makes Greenville such a unique place. And, sure, you may be thinking, “Well, my town has a great community”. That’s all fine and dandy. Your town may have a great community, but not as great as Greenville College.

Here at Greenville, acceptance is everywhere and there’s always someone willing to help another person out. Recently, a group went to Perryville, MO to clean up tornado damage. A farm got hit pretty badly last week. Not expecting anything in return, students and faculty cleaned up debris and glass shards around the farm. This isn’t the first time GC students and faculty felt compelled to help those in need. Almost every month, a professor finds someone, or something, in need of assistance and rallies a group together to make a difference.

To get the MAP Grant passed, a group also went to Springfield to try to rally people earlier in the year. Every chance Greenville gets to help out, they take it. It’s amazing that people here are willing to do anything to help out. Whether it’s cleaning up debris, rallying Senators in Springfield, or loaning a friend some money, that’s what makes this school and town unique. This community even helps student’s stay in school by providing lack of funds or missing scholarships by paying their remaining balance for them. In this case, the community financially helped by getting their hands dirty and traveling to Springfield to get the MAP Grant passed.

This is a place where the college interacts with the town at every opportunity. Every Halloween, the college opens up their dorms and invites kids from the town to ‘Trick or Treat’. It’s a big hit every year. The kids love the decorative themes and the college students have a blast dressing up and passing out candy.

This is a town where the college seamlessly interacts with members of the town in a peaceful manner. Greenville is a great place. It’s a great college. What makes it better is the community that values it. Any college or town can be good, but if they can’t be a good community, then they are really missing out. A strong community is what makes going to a college like Greenville worth it.