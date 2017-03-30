Kevin Mannoia on God’s River

Written and Media by Nathan Craig

Mannoia is a name many students at Greenville College may recognize. Its the name of one of the resident halls that students can live in. It was named after Kevin Mannoia‘s sister, Ellen. Kevin Mannoia was formally a bishop of the Free Methodist denomination serving western United States and Asia and is now a professor of Ministry and Chaplin at Azusa Pacific University. He came and spent three days at Greenville College talking to the staff and student body during chapel, class rooms, and colloquiums.

On Thursday, March 30th 2017, Mannoia spoke to the Greenville staff about God’s river and what that meant for them. He talks about how the river stream is the river stream of God that brings life to people. The streams that make the river are all different and can represent people, movements, or denominations. The key to remember about the streams are they are different but that does not mean they are better or worse than others. The denominations of the Christian Church are like streams are moving and adapting to the times. We often go off path or off stream and make things in our life in our own image instead of God’s image, but through us the Holy Spirit starts a renewal. The actions we take going up the stream reflect God’s nature in us. As we continue to go through the stream, it’s important to remember that we may have to move away or closer to the center like we are attached to a tether.

